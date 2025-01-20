“You’re Embarrassing Yourself,” Paulina Porizkova Proudly Shows 15-Pound Weight Gain, Opinions Are Divided

Paulina Porizkova is embracing her body changes with confidence. The 59-year-old model revealed in a recent Instagram post that she had gained 15 pounds following her double hip replacement surgery in January 2024.

At 59, the model shared on Instagram on Jan. 8 that she had recently gained weight, which initially worried her as it affected her ability to fit into outfits for a job. In a detailed caption accompanying several photos of herself in swimsuits during recent trips to Jamaica and Iceland with her boyfriend, she opened up about the experience. Paulina wrote, "I gained about 15 lb after my bilateral hip replacement in early 2024." She continued, "The funny thing is, I was so happy with my life ; the end of chronic pain, building a life with my love, traveling with friends and working on new writing projects - that I had no idea I had gained all this weight."

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum shared that in September 2024, she traveled to Paris for her first modeling job of the year, where she realized she had gained weight after her surgery. While she tried to adopt a "fake-it-till-you-make-it" mindset during the shoot, she confessed that by the end of the job, she felt "awful" about herself.

The No Filter author was determined to lose the weight but encountered a “post-menopause bump.” “No matter how little I ate, the weight didn’t budge,” she shared with her followers. She incorporated weight-lifting into her workouts, increased her protein intake, and gave up desserts, yet none of these efforts made a difference. Despite the challenges, Porizkova has embraced her “new, fuller body.” “Compared to a year ago when I was 15 lbs. less but in constant pain, my new softness feels soothing,” she explained.

Online, people praised the model for her honesty and flooded her with compliments for embracing her fuller figure. One person remarked, ''I really love her attitude. She is lively and positive.'' Another added, ''She looks amazing with 15 extra pounds.'' A third chimed in, ''I'm certain she is going to look fantastic even when she turns 80.'' Despite her courageous transparency, not everyone was entirely supportive of Paulina sharing updates about her body, creating an online debate. One person noted, ''Put on some clothes, you're embarrassing yourself. Old ladies need to be attired properly.'' A second wrote, ''She's fishing for compliments. She looks good and doesn't need to worry about the 15 lbs.''