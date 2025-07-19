I Secretly Recorded My Wife’s Sister, and It Changed Our Marriage

Hi Bright Side!



Hoped you might have some suggestions for me on how to deal with a delicate family situation. For months, I’d felt uneasy around my sister-in-law. She made strange comments when my wife wasn’t around, like complimenting me a little too much, brushing my arm for too long, even joking that I “married the wrong sister.”

I tried to laugh it off at first, assuming she was just overly friendly. But it kept happening. Once, she came over while my wife was at work and made herself a little too comfortable: helping herself to our kitchen, sitting in my seat, acting like she lived there. It was weird. And unsettling.

When I finally brought it up to my wife, she brushed it off. “That’s just how she jokes,” she said. “You’re reading too much into it.”