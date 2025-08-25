I Refuse to Give My Dad Money for Emergency—My Family Hates Me

My fiancé (30M) and I (28F) have been saving for a house for years. Back in February, my dad (58M) offered to gift us $15,000 to help with the down payment. He said he wanted to see us in our first home while he’s still around and made a big deal about how it was no strings attached.

We found a place in April, put in an offer, and it was accepted. As part of the process, I transferred my savings and his $15k into our joint account so the mortgage broker could see proof of funds. Everything was on track until last month, when my dad suddenly said he needed the $15k back. Apparently, his girlfriend’s son, whom I barely know, is in legal trouble and needs help more urgently than we do. He said we are young, can keep saving, and family comes first, meaning his girlfriend’s kid.