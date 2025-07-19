14 Dad Photos That Prove Charisma Never Goes Out of Style

When we revisit old photos of our dads, we are often amazed at how stylish and charismatic they were in their youth. Photos taken long before the advent of filters and Photoshop show the confidence and boldness of the men. Rolled up sleeves, piercing gaze, careless elegance — elements of the image, which even today look relevant and attractive. The photos in this article prove that charisma never goes out of fashion.

“My dad in 1983. His yearbook quote was ‘my hobbies are skiing, partying and girls.’”

“My dad played in a rock band, he’s in the center.”

“My dad in the 80s”

“We went to Ibiza on vacation and my brother took a picture of my dad getting off the plane. The boy with the suitcase in the back is me.”

“My dad leaving Long Beach, CA on a solo ride to Alaska, 1957”

  • This is such a timeless photo, pure grit and independence. There’s something undeniably cool about hitting the open road solo like that, especially back in ’57. Your dad looks like the kind of guy stories get passed down about. © StarryPeachyy / Reddit

“Dad and I in 1996”

“Told my dad he used to look like Austin Butler and Tom Cruise in the 90s.”

“My father on the film set”

“My parents were an incredibly attractive couple.”

“All my girlfriends had crushes on my dad, lol.”

“Dad in Houston”

“My Dad’s first Father’s Day with all of his girls. The newborn is me!”

“My 20-year-old dad and his sister. These two are my favorite people on Earth.”

“My dad’s football headshot”

“A selfie from 1951”

And these dads took the word “devoted” to a next level. Check out these stories.

