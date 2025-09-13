I Refuse to Cook Lunch for My Husband’s Family Every Sunday, So I Set the Perfect Trap

Hi Bright Side,

I am 26 and my husband is 27. We’ve been married for 2 years.

4 months ago, we moved in to our own house. It’s a spacious home, and my in-laws helped us buy it by loaning us 80% of the money.

But ever since we moved, my husband’s family of 8 comes to lunch every Sunday. They say that the house is big and could fit us all. I cook for them, clean and do the dishes. Not once has anyone stepped into the kitchen to help.

The other day, I told my husband I’d had enough. His response was, “They got us the house—this is your thank you?”

That left me speechless.

That Sunday, when they came, I was all smiles. I even made their favorite dish.

But without telling anyone, I had prepared a scene to turn their perfect Sunday getaway into a memory they would not forget.