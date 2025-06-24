My Coworker Kept Stealing My Lunch, So I Got My Sweet Revenge
Have you ever dealt with lunch theft at work? Our reader shared her frustrating (and slightly spicy) story about how a coworker kept stealing her food—and how she finally decided to handle it. Inspired by her experience, we’ve also prepared some practical tips to help you deal with lunch stealing in the workplace.
This is her letter:
Dear Bright Side team,
I work in a small office with about 10 people. I always bring my lunch from home—usually leftovers I cook myself. Recently, I opened the fridge and found my lunch missing. Then it happened again.
Yesterday, I was stunned to find my mom visiting during lunch. She had heard about the situation and came by to bring me a homemade treat. She was genuinely worried after learning someone had been stealing my food.
Later, I found out it was a coworker who had been taking my lunch. She claimed she “thought it was hers,” even though my name was clearly written on the container. I let it slide but asked her to be more careful.
Then it happened again. This time, she laughed and said, “Oh, it looked too good to resist!” I was frustrated and told her firmly that she needed to stop—it wasn’t funny, I was on a budget, and replacing lunches wasn’t sustainable.
She got defensive and told me I was overreacting over “just food.”
So, I made my next lunch extremely spicy and left it in the fridge. As expected, she took it. After eating it, she nearly cried because of how spicy it was. She’s not used to spicy food, and she accused me of doing it on purpose to get back at her. She called me petty.
Now, many of my coworkers are saying I overreacted. They’re treating it like a joke and laughing behind my back. The office is split—some say she crossed the line first, others think I did.
Honestly, I feel humiliated. I just wanted to eat the lunch I brought.
Am I really the one in the wrong here?
Sincerely,
Lisa
1. Communicate clearly (but kindly).
- Address the issue directly but calmly with your coworker. Explain how repeated theft affects you, especially if you’re on a budget. If a direct conversation doesn’t work, escalate to your supervisor or HR. Document each incident with dates and details to build a clear record if further action is needed.
2. Secure your food.
- Consider using anti-theft lunch bags, which are designed to deter would-be thieves by making your food look unappetizing. Alternatively, keep your lunch in an insulated cooler at your desk if possible.
3. Foster positive relationships.
- Work on building positive relationships with your coworkers. Sometimes, misunderstandings or office culture issues can contribute to these problems. Practicing active listening, showing appreciation, and promoting teamwork can help create a more respectful environment.
4. Stay positive and take care of yourself.
- Don’t let the actions of others ruin your day. Start each day with a positive routine, focus on constructive thoughts, and set boundaries as needed. Remember, your feelings are valid, and it’s not "just food"—it’s about respect and fairness.
5. Know when to escalate.
- If the problem persists and impacts your work environment, it’s appropriate to involve HR. Bring documented incidents and be clear about the impact on your well-being and productivity.
In the end, the experience showed the importance of clear communication, setting boundaries, and standing up for themselves in a respectful manner. Although it was challenging, taking proactive steps—such as addressing the issue directly, securing their food, and involving management when necessary—helped restore peace of mind.