My Coworker Kept Stealing My Lunch, So I Got My Sweet Revenge

Dear Bright Side team,

I work in a small office with about 10 people. I always bring my lunch from home—usually leftovers I cook myself. Recently, I opened the fridge and found my lunch missing. Then it happened again.

Yesterday, I was stunned to find my mom visiting during lunch. She had heard about the situation and came by to bring me a homemade treat. She was genuinely worried after learning someone had been stealing my food.

Later, I found out it was a coworker who had been taking my lunch. She claimed she “thought it was hers,” even though my name was clearly written on the container. I let it slide but asked her to be more careful.

Then it happened again. This time, she laughed and said, “Oh, it looked too good to resist!” I was frustrated and told her firmly that she needed to stop—it wasn’t funny, I was on a budget, and replacing lunches wasn’t sustainable.

She got defensive and told me I was overreacting over “just food.”

So, I made my next lunch extremely spicy and left it in the fridge. As expected, she took it. After eating it, she nearly cried because of how spicy it was. She’s not used to spicy food, and she accused me of doing it on purpose to get back at her. She called me petty.

Now, many of my coworkers are saying I overreacted. They’re treating it like a joke and laughing behind my back. The office is split—some say she crossed the line first, others think I did.

Honestly, I feel humiliated. I just wanted to eat the lunch I brought.

Am I really the one in the wrong here?

Sincerely,

Lisa