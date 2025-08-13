I Banned Screens for a Week With My Grandkids—My DIL Lost It

This happened a few days ago, and I’m still reeling from the backlash. But I’m torn between feeling justified and doubting my decision, so I thought I’d share it and get some opinions.

My daughter-in-law and son dropped off their two kids with me last week for a whole week. They would go on a quick break vacation, and while I adore my grandkids, I was a little nervous about how things would go. I’ve had them for a couple of days here and there, but it was never a whole week.

When they arrived, it didn’t take long for me to notice something. The kids were glued to their phones, barely looking up from the screens. I get that kids these days are into their gadgets, but it was honestly a little ridiculous.

Lance (9) was playing games nonstop, and Lea (12) was texting her friends. I tried talking to them a few times, asking if they wanted to play a game, read, or do something together, but they just shrugged and went back to their screens.