My Husband Quit His Job for Me—2 Years Later, I Found Out the Truth

Mary wrote, “We were a two-income household, and my husband is a workaholic who worked nonstop for 9 years. Ever since we were boyfriend and girlfriend (7 years), he’s been building his career while I prioritized my studies. Before our marriage, I managed to get a job and help financially with our wedding and our living arrangements, since we have been living together for 5 years already.

2 years in a marriage, I finally got the promotion I needed, but we had to move because I was assigned to a new location. It made my husband resign from his job of almost a decade. I asked him if he was okay with it, and he said it was fine. So we moved to our new place.

I needed that promotion since we were planning to have a baby, and it would make our family more stable financially. But months passed since we settled in our new home, and my husband hasn’t been applying for a new job. He said he’s doing it, and I should just focus on my career.”