My Husband Quit His Job for Me—2 Years Later, I Found Out the Truth
It’s hard to choose between career and love for some people, but in our reader’s case, it’s quite complicated. She wants a stable life for her family as she starts cementing herself in her chosen career, but her husband seems to be lacking in this journey. Can their love endure this dilemma, or should we expect the worst-case scenario?
It was supposed to be a new beginning for a love that was nurtured for almost a decade.
Mary wrote, “We were a two-income household, and my husband is a workaholic who worked nonstop for 9 years. Ever since we were boyfriend and girlfriend (7 years), he’s been building his career while I prioritized my studies. Before our marriage, I managed to get a job and help financially with our wedding and our living arrangements, since we have been living together for 5 years already.
2 years in a marriage, I finally got the promotion I needed, but we had to move because I was assigned to a new location. It made my husband resign from his job of almost a decade. I asked him if he was okay with it, and he said it was fine. So we moved to our new place.
I needed that promotion since we were planning to have a baby, and it would make our family more stable financially. But months passed since we settled in our new home, and my husband hasn’t been applying for a new job. He said he’s doing it, and I should just focus on my career.”
Years passed, and a lot of changes happened, except for her husband.
“Now, I’m pregnant with our first and have to take maternity leave, and it’s been 2 years since my husband said he’s looking for a new job. It’s going to be hard once I take my leave. I’ve been providing for us ever since. I’m not complaining about it, but maybe it’s the hormones that make me feel more emotional and tired of my husband being dependent on me.
We’re gonna be a family of three soon, and it makes me worry. I confronted him about it because it’s been so long. He said that he’s doing his best, and he wants to focus on taking care of me at home first due to my pregnancy.”
Out of worry, she found out something that broke her heart.
“A few days ago, when I got home early, I saw his laptop open and was shocked when I saw that his email didn’t have anything about the job hunt that he assured me.
When he saw me looking at his laptop, he asked me what I was doing. He sounded upset. I told him about what I saw and asked if he lied to me about looking for a job. He sighed and told me, ’I don’t feel like working for now, I think it’s time for you to take on the burden I had.’ I was taken aback.
’Was being in a relationship with me all these years a burden for you?’ I asked, and he was about to clear himself, but I stormed out of our house, holding back my tears, and went to my sister’s place.”
Faced with an unexpected suggestion, she now feels torn.
“I told her what happened, the lying about the job hunt, the expectation to provide alone and just depend on me. I don’t have a problem with providing for us, but I felt betrayed about his lie and how he sees the providing that he did during our relationship as a burden. It felt like he resented me and was punishing me for it.
My sister thinks I should divorce him because it will also affect the baby in the long run. But I still think he’s a good husband and just burned out. I’m thinking of giving him a chance and talking it out.
I stormed off abruptly and am still staying at my sister’s. Is two years of waiting enough? I don’t know what to do. I have to consider our baby’s future, not only my husband’s and mine. I am at a loss, and I am still hurting from his words.”
