My Daughter Ignored My Stepson’s Boundaries—It Sparked a Household Fight

The man shared [edited], "I have a 16-year-old daughter, Emily, from my previous marriage. My wife, Sasha, also has a 16-year-old son, Mark, from her previous relationship. Mark doesn’t live with us because he prefers staying with his dad, but when he is around, he’s honestly a well-mannered and respectful kid.

Anyway, Mark is staying with us for a bit because his dad had to travel for work right before the school year ends. He’s mostly out of the house, doing his own thing, and when he is home, he keeps to himself. But he gets grumpy when there’s too much noise, so he basically lives in his noise-cancelling headphones (really high-end ones, gifted by his dad).

Emily just finished school for the year, so she’s home all day. Here’s where the issue started: the room Mark uses when he’s here also gets used for storage when he’s not around, and Emily seems to think that gives her the green light to poke around in his stuff. I’ve told her to leave it alone, but Sasha kind of brushed it off like “it’s not a big deal, most of his stuff can be replaced.”