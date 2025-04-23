My Boyfriend Thinks I’m Responsible for His Daughter, I’ve Reached My Limit

Dear Bright Side Team,

My boyfriend has a 10-year-old daughter. I tried to bond with her by spending time together and helping out. But over time, it started to feel like I was doing everything while my boyfriend just kind of chilled.

Things got worse when she looked at me all serious and said, “I want you to... go to the Family Day event at school with me and my mom.”

On one hand, it honestly touched me that she feels that close to me. But on the other hand... I never signed up to be a stepmom. Her dad and I have been dating for a year, and we’ve only been living together for four months. Even if we were married, he would still need to be her dad.

Over time, he’s gotten more and more hands-off when it comes to taking care of her while she’s with us. It’s like the more I stepped up, the more he checked out.

His daughter needed a costume for a school play, and he told her, “Ask Anna, she’s good at that stuff.” He didn’t even check with me first. Then one day, she forgot her lunch, and he texted me from work to go bring it to her—even though he was just working from home.

I tried to talk to him about it, but he brushed it off like I was overreacting or being dramatic.

I finally had a conversation with him where I made it clear that I can no longer be the one taking responsibility for his daughter. It’s his job, not mine. I’m always happy to support him as a partner, but I can’t continue handling the parenting duties when we’re not even married, and he hardly contributes. He was really upset, saying I was being cold and unfair to his daughter.

Now he’s been distant, and I feel guilty about it. So, I’m wondering...was setting that boundary about not helping with his daughter anymore the right call?

Sincerely,

Anna