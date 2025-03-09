I'm Forced to Choose Between My Daughter and My Stepson

Your daughter is probably feeling scared and confused, so it’s important to clear this up with her as soon as possible. Explain that saving for her education has been a priority since she was little and that this money was set aside just for her. Let her know you understand why she’s upset.

She needs to know you’re her advocate, and that no amount of arguing will change your commitment to her future. This conversation will help her feel secure and remind her that you’ve always had her back.