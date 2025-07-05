I Saved for Years for College—Then My Dad Took It All, His Reason Left Me Speechless

My heart raced as I tried to make sense of it. I rushed home, my mind racing with questions. When I asked my dad, “What did you do with my money?” he barely looked up, his voice detached. “I needed it,” he said nonchalantly.

I was shaking with disbelief. “Where did it go?” I pressed. Without missing a beat, he finally answered, “I invested it in a new business venture. I’m sure you’ll figure something out.”