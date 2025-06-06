My Mom Took Advantage of My Kindness, but I Made Her Pay

Hi Bright Side,

My mom, 54, got sick and quit her job. I moved in to care for her. After she got better, she now wants me to pay her. She said, “You lived and ate for free for 6 months!”

But the worst shock came when my sister revealed that our mom had changed her will and left her 100% of our house. Mom had even asked her to keep it a secret from me.

The reason? Turns out my sister had been giving our mom a $500 monthly allowance, and in exchange, Mom gave her the house. My sister admitted it didn’t feel fair and thought I deserved to know.

I was devastated. I had dropped everything to be by my mom’s side when she needed help, and in the end, she chose money over love and loyalty. I felt completely betrayed.

But I wasn’t going to let it slide...

2 days later, my mom froze when I told her that I had secretly spoken to a lawyer. My sister agreed to sell the house and split the money with me. I told mom that she has one month to find a place to move out.

She was quiet for a moment. Then she broke down crying, saying we had betrayed her and that she never wanted to see me again.

Now I can’t help but wonder: am I being too harsh on my mother?



— Linda