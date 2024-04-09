Shania Twain Deemed Unrecognizable After Her Face Shocked People in New Photos

At a recent music event, country star Shania Twain surprised many with her noticeably different appearance. So much so, that it prompted speculation even among her fans about possible cosmetic procedures. Sometime later, she took to social media to share a photo that left people even more bewildered.

, © AFF / Alamy Stock Photo , Stuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News James Atoa/Everett Collection/East NewsStuart Hardy/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

The 58-year-old attended the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala in February 2024 and stunned everyone with a changed look. Sporting heavy makeup and shorter hair, the singer was deemed unrecognizable by people online as soon as photos from the event were released by the media. Although she is adamant that she never had any plastic surgery, nor does she plan to in the future, the photos sparked speculation that she may have indeed done cosmetic procedures before.

Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News , Collin Xavier/Image Press Agency ABACA/Abaca/East News

«What did she do to her face?» was the reaction of an online user after seeing a red carpet-photo of the singer at the event. Others followed with comments such as, «Wow, that does NOT look like Shania Twain!» However, Shania has been called a «chameleon» by the media before because she never settles for the same look for too long. On March 2024, there was yet another wave of similar comments, triggered by a photo she posted to her Instagram where she donned long pink hair.

In the comment section of the post, people claimed she was so far off her usual looks that she resembled other celebrities more. «This look gives me Kardashian vibes,» one said, while another wrote, «To me, it’s Sofía Vergara vibe.» Overall, people seem to agree that she’s hard to recognize in general. «Her new look is still pretty, but I can barely recognize her unless she starts singing. If I don’t see her name on it, I wouldn’t know it’s her,» someone pointed out. But there are a few who believe she’s looking better than ever, and expressed it in comments like «Hot as ever, young lady», «She looks 25» and «You look amazingly gorgeous in anything.»