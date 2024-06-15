Michelle Yeoh, 61, Cuts Her Hair and Fans Are Claiming She Looks 30 Years Younger

At the 2024 Cannes Festival, Michelle Yeoh captivated everyone with her new look. She debuted a hairstyle with bangs on the red carpet, which fans say makes her appear decades younger.

The actress’s new reddish-brown hair with bangs complemented her unique dress perfectly. The strapless gown with a structured design was adorned with feathers in shades of mint green and reddish brown, reaching down to the floor.

Yeoh, who is 61, accessorized her look with a distinctive pearl necklace, a pale green purse, and tall platform shoes. Her makeup featured a subtle, warm smokey eye in bronze-brown tones, enhancing her charm.

The new short hairstyle adds a touch of youthfulness to Yeoh’s already captivating presence. Fans are buzzing about it, with one saying, “I mean, the bangs are IT🔥 you look 30 years younger!” Another asked, “How do you keep looking better every year?”