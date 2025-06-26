George Clooney Debuts New Look at Tonys, but One Detail Grabs Attention

After temporarily going brunette for his Broadway debut, George Clooney surprised fans by reverting back to his well-known salt‑and‑pepper hairstyle at the 2025 Tony Awards.

Earlier this year, Clooney dyed his hair dark to portray Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, prompting reactions from both the public and his inner circle. His wife, Amal Clooney, was notably unimpressed by the change.