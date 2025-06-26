George Clooney Debuts New Look at Tonys, but One Detail Grabs Attention
After temporarily going brunette for his Broadway debut, George Clooney surprised fans by reverting back to his well-known salt‑and‑pepper hairstyle at the 2025 Tony Awards.
Earlier this year, Clooney dyed his hair dark to portray Edward R. Murrow in Good Night, and Good Luck, prompting reactions from both the public and his inner circle. His wife, Amal Clooney, was notably unimpressed by the change.
Appearing calm and composed alongside Amal at Radio City Music Hall, Clooney embraced a classic look: a crisp black tuxedo and silver-streaked hair that reflected his signature style. Amal captivated in a pearl-adorned, off-the-shoulder Tamara Ralph gown, perfectly complementing George’s ensemble.
Fans were quick to voice their opinions online, celebrating Clooney’s return to his natural look. One user chimed in with, “That’s his trademark!” while another added, “His gray hair was so good-looking... this dye job is very unnatural.”
The overwhelming consensus? Clooney’s iconic silver style remains unmatched.
In a recent chat with Seth Meyers, Clooney described his dark-haired phase as an unfortunate “midlife crisis” in the making, an experiment he was eager to conclude. He confessed that growing out the dye left him with starkly differing root shades, joking that he might shave his head bald if it didn’t normalize before the Tonys.
