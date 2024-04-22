A Man Shows Off His Plastic Surgery Results, and It Shocks People

A man has unveiled the remarkable results of his choice to undergo eye plastic surgery and remove facial fillers, after deciding to take a stand against conventional beauty standards. The transformative process, shared on social media platforms, has grabbed the attention of countless people, who were left stunned by the drastic change.

He wanted to look "plastic."

David Kosir, embarked on a relentless pursuit of his ideal aesthetic through cosmetic surgery, gaining notoriety for his extravagant transformation journey. Kosir’s fascination with plastic enhancement began in 2019 with the innocuous use of fillers, gradually escalating into a full-blown obsession. His journey saw him traversing the globe in pursuit of his ideal look, with each procedure contributing to the evolution of his appearance. May 2021 marked a significant milestone as he underwent his first permanent procedure. Kosir’s aspirations for a «human, male Barbie doll look, like Ken» underscored his admiration for the «plastic, fake» aesthetic, which he deemed the pinnacle of beauty. His story serves as a compelling testament to the lengths individuals will go to achieve their desired image.

David Kosir spent a lot of money on beauty procedures.

David Kosir spared no expense in his pursuit of aesthetic enhancements, admitting to investing a substantial sum in various beauty procedures. Kosir allocated $100,000 to plastic surgery endeavors, including acquiring 14 milliliters of lip filler for $7,500, undergoing monthly freckle laser removal sessions costing $1,200, receiving 10 milliliters of cheek filler for $7,000, etc.



Additionally, Kosir underwent a nose job for $13,000, and invested $33,000 in teeth veneers and crowns. Kosir attributed his continued inspiration to the influx of images portraying beautifully enhanced individuals on his social media platforms.

Kosir decided to remove all his facial filler.

Last year, David Kosir, widely recognized as @plasticbotchedboy online, made headlines by uploading a video with the caption «removed all my facial filler.» This video, showcasing a dramatic before-and-after transformation, quickly went viral, amassing a staggering 22 million views. Viewers were astounded by the visible difference, flooding the comments section with praise for the change. Comments such as «The best thing he could have done», «Looks so much better without, looked funky before,» and «You instantly look younger, so much more youthful!» flooded in, highlighting the overwhelmingly positive response to Kosir’s decision to reverse his cosmetic enhancements.

He additionally underwent further procedures.

Following the removal of his fillers, David Kosir embarked on a comprehensive series of cosmetic procedures, including cat eyes, cheek lift, lip lift, and facial fat transfer, among others. The initial aftermath of these surgeries presented a dramatically altered appearance, prompting widespread speculation and concern among viewers. A viral video capturing his swollen post-operative face fueled skepticism about the outcome. However, as time passed, Kosir revealed the stunning results of his transformation, showcasing his healed and refined features. The remarkable change received an outpouring of praise from admirers, with comments like, «You know what, I didn’t trust the process at first....but now that you’re healed, you look gorgeous» flooding in.