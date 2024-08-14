Suri Cruise’s Latest Appearance Sparks Concern

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s 18-year-old daughter, Suri, is about to embark on a major milestone in her life: starting college. However, recent photos of her have captivated the internet, showing the young woman in a moment of vulnerability as she was caught on camera breaking down in tears.

Suri was captured on camera having an agitated and tearful episode in Brooklyn, New York. Photos showed the teenager shedding tears while on a phone conversation, clearly upset as she strolled through the urban landscape. At one moment, she was seen with her head in her hand, crying into her phone. Even after the call ended, she continued to wipe away tears. People online were concerned after seeing the footage, and everyone was asking the same question, “What happened?”

Regardless of the heartfelt moment, Cruise is on the verge of an exhilarating year. In a now-removed clip from a fellow student’s online profile, Suri was spotted donning a Carnegie Mellon hoodie. Although not confirmed, it is speculated that the young woman might pursue fashion or acting.

In a recent interview, her mother shared that she has immersed herself in creative activities—like a book club, dance lessons, and painting—to stay distracted and occupied while her daughter goes off to college. The 45-year-old noted, “Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her, and I’m happy.” She added, ’’I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that.’’

We wish Suri all the best in her college endeavor, and we can't wait to see the talented woman she'll become with the years. And whatever she is going through, she'll undoubtedly rise above it, given that her mother raised her to be a strong and independent woman.