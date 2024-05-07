Linda Evangelista Returns to the Met Gala Years After Procedure That Left Her “Brutally Disfigured”

After nearly a decade away from the iconic steps of the Met Gala, fashion icon Linda Evangelista made a triumphant return on the 2024 edition. The supermodel, known for her groundbreaking work in the industry, graced fashion’s grandest night in a look that was quintessentially her own.

Linda Evangelista, 58, chose to collaborate with Catherine Holstein, the designer behind Khaite, a label she often wears in her personal life. Together, they crafted an exquisite white draped gown in organic silk gazar. “The one thing I really wanted to do was push myself out of black, and that’s what we’ve done,” Evangelista shared with Vogue. “I feel so comfortable in it, and I’m really, really, really happy.” Accompanying her elegant ensemble were long, sheer gloves and a pair of stunning tourmaline chandelier earrings by Ana Khouri, adding a touch of sophistication to her look.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

2024 Met Gala

This appearance marked Evangelista’s first since the 2015 Met Gala, themed “China: Through the Looking Glass,” where she donned a striking red Moschino gown adorned with an oversized bow, paying homage to the gala’s theme. Her previous Met Gala moments include a memorable ethereal look in 2012 for the “Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations” night, where she floated down the red carpet in a dreamy black gown.

Gregorio T. Binuya/Everett Collection/East News

2015 Met Gala

Evangelista’s return to the Met Gala spotlight follows a period of personal challenges. In 2022, she revealed her struggles after undergoing CoolSculpting, a fat-freezing body contouring procedure, which she described as leaving her “permanently deformed” and “brutally disfigured.” However, since the release of the Apple TV+ docuseries The Super Models in 2023, Evangelista has been reclaiming her life and making more public appearances. In a November 2023 interview, Evangelista shared her journey towards self-acceptance and healing. “I’m not hard on myself any longer,” she expressed. “How people feel about me still bothers me a little bit, but it used to bother me a lot. I know now that I didn’t do anything wrong.” Despite the challenges she faced, Evangelista is determined not to let her past experiences define her. “I’m not letting it ruin my life,” she affirmed. “I wouldn’t have stayed locked up if I’d known how many people cared.”

BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA/EAST NEWS

2012 Met Gala

As Linda Evangelista graced the Met Gala once again, her presence not only celebrated her enduring influence on the fashion world but also served as a testament to her resilience and unwavering spirit. With each step, she reminded us of the power of strength, courage, and self-love.