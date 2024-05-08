15 Hottest Couples Who Stole the Show on the Met Gala’s 2024

The Met Gala stands as fashion’s grandest night, drawing celebrities adorned in their most iconic dresses and costumes. Every year, the ball adopts a unique theme, inspiring stars to craft their looks accordingly. This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," will showcase around 250 items selected from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, including many rarely seen pieces. In our article, we'll explore how successful celebrity couples were in interpreting this fashion assignment.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Leonardo Del Vecchio and Jessica Serfaty Michel

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

James Corden and Julia Corden

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Christian Cowan and Sam Smith

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Aisha McShaw and Reverend Al Sharpton

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Dove Cameron and Damiano David

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

Do you think that celeb couples dressed better now or last year? Check out the last year’s pics to decide.

