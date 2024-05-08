15 Hottest Couples Who Stole the Show on the Met Gala’s 2024

The Met Gala stands as fashion’s grandest night, drawing celebrities adorned in their most iconic dresses and costumes. Every year, the ball adopts a unique theme, inspiring stars to craft their looks accordingly. This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," will showcase around 250 items selected from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, including many rarely seen pieces. In our article, we'll explore how successful celebrity couples were in interpreting this fashion assignment.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
Leonardo Del Vecchio and Jessica Serfaty Michel
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble
James Corden and Julia Corden
Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and Tommy Hilfiger
Christian Cowan and Sam Smith
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth
Aisha McShaw and Reverend Al Sharpton
Dove Cameron and Damiano David
Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall
Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman
