15 Hottest Couples Who Stole the Show on the Met Gala’s 2024

The Met Gala stands as fashion’s grandest night, drawing celebrities adorned in their most iconic dresses and costumes. Every year, the ball adopts a unique theme, inspiring stars to craft their looks accordingly. This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," will showcase around 250 items selected from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection, including many rarely seen pieces. In our article, we'll explore how successful celebrity couples were in interpreting this fashion assignment.