15 Celebrities Who Shocked With Their Controversial Looks at MET Gala

10 hours ago

Met Gala ensembles are meant to command attention — red carpet attention, that is. Every year, a group of the world’s most famous individuals convenes at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala. Collaborating with stylists and designers, attendees aim to ensure their appearance becomes the talk of the town. However, certain looks spark controversy (or at least conversation).

15. Cara Delevingne

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

14. Amy Fine Collins

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

13. Cardi B

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

12. Rebecca Ferguson

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

11. Zendaya

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

10. J. Harrison Ghee

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

9. Lizzo

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

8. Harris Reed

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

7. Léna Situations

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Abaca/East News

6. Amelia Gray Hamlin

zz/DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

5. Demi Moore

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

4. Wisdom Kaye

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

3. Doja Cat

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

2. Adwoa Aboah

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

1. Rita Ora

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Some celebs start getting ready for an event like this several months in advance. For example, Demi Moore's dress took over 11,000 hours to prepare! Read more about her outfit idea here.

Preview photo credit Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

