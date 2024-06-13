I Ran Away From My Husband After He Asked Me to Wear a Strange and Inappropriate Thing

Trust is something that is vital in a healthy relationship. With trust, each half of the couple feels safe and comfortable. Without it, the relationship can quickly become doomed, as it's full of insecurities, fights, and even anxiety. Our today's heroine, a 33-year-old woman named Miranda, experienced it all in her seemingly happy marriage. Her husband's behavior became so creepy one day, that the desperate woman had to run away, despite all the love she felt for her spouse. She penned us a letter and shared her mind-stirring story in details.

Miranda has known her husband for years, and she thought he was a transparent personality for her.

Miranda, 33, has sent a very emotional letter to us. Her family was thriving, up until one day, when her husband, Josh, crossed all boundaries and started demanding absolutely insane things from her. The woman opened her letter, saying, "My husband and I have known each other for a relatively long time. We started off as just friends 5 years ago, and we got married only 10 months ago. I get along so well with his family, my in-laws totally adore me, and I'm friends with his cousins, sisters and even school friends. Everything was so cool, up until recently.

The problem is that my husband has been making me incredibly uncomfortable, and there were some red flags before, which I ignored. But now I realize I should've watched out." Miranda continues, saying, "Firstly, he started asking me who I'm meeting with, the places I'm going to, what I and my friends plan on doing. It started happening every single time I was leaving the house without him. At first, I just believed my husband was being too protective, and I thought he was just a good partner, taking care about me in case something happened. But when he started checking my phone, which he never did before, I got really uncomfortable."

The woman noticed other red flags in her husband’s behavior.

Miranda shared, "My spouse has also insisted that I link my bank account to his. He explained that I should do it, because he's in charge of the finances. But it triggered me, as he was totally fine with keeping them separate while we were just living together. We started fighting about this issue almost every day, and I eventually agreed to do as he wanted.

Now, looking back, I realize that I should not have allowed this to happen, because this was a start of something even more trashy. But there was no way back already." "I've never hidden things from my spouse about going out and who I was meeting with. I had nothing to hide.

However, when he started double-checking everything I told him with the other people, contacting each person I talked to and asking about what I said, I started feeling desperate. He asked other people about every single detail, like if I sent any text messages, if I ordered food, about how much I ate. It really started to feel like I was slowly being pushed to a corner."

Things grew even worse over time.

Miranda shared, "Recently, my spouse was getting ready to go on a work trip for 3 weeks. He approached me and insisted that I must wear a tracker so he could keep an eye on me while he's gone. To say that I was shocked is to say nothing!

I feel like I can't do this anymore. This all feels like I'm suffocating, and I have no personal space left, even for the tiniest and the most innocent things." "I tried to confront him about his behavior, but to no avail. He said that he was convinced that I'm cheating on him, and he just hasn't got enough evidence. The man whom I used to know is gone, and I'm observing now how my husband is turning into a person who's obsessed with a totally insane idea of my infidelity."

Miranda is balancing between decisions and doesn’t know what to do.

The woman wrote, "I've spoken to my in-laws about my husband's worrying behavior. But, surprisingly, they took his side and just said he was being careful and protective. They insisted that he was acting like a good husband should. I then took my things and moved out before he got home. He kept calling me when he discovered I was gone, but I blocked him from everywhere." "Now I'm filing for divorce, but I have so much doubt inside me, and it's tearing me apart. On the one hand, I still love my husband and all these years spent with him were wonderful. On the other hand, how can I live with someone, so obsessed with suspicions and insane ideas, and I can't even account on support from his family in trying to reason him. What shall I do?"