15 Controversial Household Questions We Finally Settled

Those who think there is no difference say, “You can wash everything together. I put everything in the washer — underwear, jeans, and T-shirts. The main thing is color and mode.” They are sure — any normal detergent can cope with this, and if you wash in hot water, germs will definitely die.

Convenient, fast, and no fuss. The main thing is to sort the laundry correctly by color, not by purpose. Some even argue that underwear is washed better with heavy fabrics. Denim, for example, helps to “mechanically knock out” the dirt.

More sensitive people are horrified by this idea. Underwear touches intimate areas, jeans have street dust, germs, sweat. Washing them in one load is a bad idea, especially if the lingerie is lacy, delicate, or white. Jeans will wind it up, twist it and turn it into a rag.

According to recommendations, you shouldn’t wash your underwear with heavy clothing (like jeans, sweatshirts, and towels), especially if the underwear is made of delicate fabrics. Friction and weight can damage the fabric structure, stretch elastic bands and even reduce the antibacterial properties of some modern materials. In addition, underwear needs hotter water (if it’s cotton) or a gentle program (if it’s synthetic or lace), and jeans don’t like these conditions. As a result, neither of these items will be properly cleaned, if washed together.