13 People Who Had Been Living in a Web of Lies and Deceit
People
day ago
Sometimes, the truth hides in plain sight. In this collection, you’ll read about people who thought everything in their lives was normal—until shocking secrets came to light. These short stories reveal moments when trust was broken, hearts were shattered, and realities were turned upside down. Each one is a reminder that the people closest to us aren’t always who they seem to be.
- My best friend and I have identical phones. Yesterday, at a coffee shop, she left hers beside mine and went inside. I grabbed the wrong one, entered my code, and it unlocked. It was strange that her code was my birthday.
Then a notification appeared. I froze when I saw it said: “I can’t wait to see you tonight!” The sender was... MY HUSBAND DAVID.
My heart started to pound. Why was my husband sending texts to my best friend? Their relationship is always polite, and a bit distant. They only communicate when I am around. But apparently not—they are even meeting in secret behind my back.
I opened her gallery. I almost fainted when I saw photos of them together, hugging and kissing. My hands shook, but when she returned, I acted like nothing had happened and kept chatting as usual. That night, I confronted my husband.
In tears, he admitted the affair began a few months after I gave birth to our daughter. He said I’d seemed so preoccupied that he felt neglected.
I’d known my friend since we were 14. She always copied me, even dated two of my exes. I thought it was just teenage behavior. But clearly, she wanted my life—even as adults.
I divorced him, took my daughter, and moved to a new town. Looking back, I’m grateful I found out. As for the two of them? They separated two weeks after I left.
- My husband and his friend came up with a plan to catch his friend’s wife cheating. My husband had a relationship with his friend’s wife, and his friend “caught” them. She got pregnant and, during the divorce, found out the baby was my husband’s. I found this out after seven years and three kids. © dvs_me / Reddit
- I found out my grandpa left me 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola when I was born in 1997. I discovered this when I was 19, helping my parents move and finding the document.
It turns out my parents had already sold all the shares to pay off credit card debt. That money could have really helped me, especially since I was struggling to pay for college on my own. © IceBankYouuu / Reddit
- I found a doctor’s diagnosis labeling my husband as a sociopath. I kept it and subtly hinted that I had it when he threatened me during the divorce. © redderhair / Reddit
- After I divorced my ex-wife, I found out that she had given away two children when she was younger. I also discovered that her tubes had been tied the entire time we were married. We even met with a fertility doctor because she kept saying she was “messed up on the inside.” © civ187 / Reddit
- One day, my friend was over at my house playing video games. My mom called us over to her room to help flip the mattress over, so we did. We then went to another friend’s house.
My mom called that friend and said, “There were two 20-dollar bills on top of the dresser; did you get them?” I said no. I asked my friend; he said no.
5 minutes later, my friend asked if we wanted to go to the toy store because he had 40 dollars in two 20-dollar bills. I say yes, and we go, and he buys me a yo-yo or something. It took me YEARS to finally realize that my friend stole the money. © HurricaneHugo / Reddit
- I found out after filing for divorce that she was hiding $81k worth of debt...from her first marriage. That she was currently having her wages garnished at $600 per month. And that she also claimed I was responsible for half! © RugbyN3rd / Reddit
- I had a friend whom I had known quite closely for years. She claimed to have a wide range of ailments, from Celiac disease to autism.
I went out of my way to accommodate her needs, ensuring there was no gluten in her food, taking her to places that wouldn’t overwhelm her senses, and being understanding if she wanted to go home early or needed space. I was also a shoulder to cry on when she struggled with infertility due to her PCOS (or so she claimed), and I was patient with her ADHD.
It turns out she was faking it all. To this day, I’m not sure why she would do this, but I suspect it was a form of attention-seeking and possibly a sign of narcissism. © CopperHead49 / Reddit
- I found a notebook with a partially finished letter describing in detail how she cheated on me and how unhappy she was in the relationship. I called her at work and asked about it, and she confirmed it was true. I was packed and gone before she got home. I moved three hours away with my best friend and have had a great time since then. © Good-of-Rome / Reddit
- My “best friend” of 20 years had a secret obsession with my ex throughout our marriage. I recently found out that they even had an affair. © Unknown author / Reddit
- In the first four months of our relationship, I was at his house. He went to the bathroom and left his laptop open, so I looked at it and saw he had daily messages with a woman. That woman was his best friend’s girlfriend. © Unknown author / Reddit
- I found out that my sibling and I were in vitro babies. We thought our dad was our biological father, but later discovered he was a stranger. The dad who raised us had a lot of health and mental health problems in his family.
When I met my biological dad, I learned he has great genes on his side. My whole life shifted at 24, but at least I won’t die from cancer. © AdHistorical1311 / Reddit
- My parents would have my brother, my sister, and me hide in various places around the house, making it seem like a game of hide and seek. I didn’t realize until later that they were actually hiding us from the police, so if there was a raid, we wouldn’t be taken into foster custody. © YerlerDermernd / Reddit
Parents are there for us when we hit rock bottom. Here are 12 stories that prove they’re basically superheroes in disguise.
