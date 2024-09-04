9 Celebs That Haven’t Aged in Decades, They Might Be Secretly Vampires

Some celebrities seem to have discovered the fountain of youth, remaining just as stunning as they were decades ago. From Halle Berry, whose wrinkle-free skin has left fans speculating for years, to Salma Hayek, whose flawless beauty defies time, these 9 stars look like they’ve barely aged a day since their careers began.

30 years ago, Halle Berry starred in the movie The Flintstones, when she was 28 years old, and she hasn’t aged at all.

Brad Pitt was 35 years old when he acted in the movie Meet Joe Black.

Michael Keaton was 41 years old when he played Batman and 65 in the movie The Founder.

Jennifer Lopez was 28 years old when she played the singer Selena Quintanilla in 1997.

Salma Hayek was 30 years old when she starred in the movie From Dusk Till Dawn in 1996.

Winona was 17 years old when she appeared in the movie Beetlejuice in 1988.

Jennifer Connelly was 16 when she acted on the movie Labyrinth in 1986.