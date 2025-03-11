I Refused to Give Up My First-Class Seat for My Pregnant SIL — That’s Not My Responsibility
Traveling is exciting, but it can also bring unexpected family drama. A common dilemma is whether personal comfort should come first or if we should sacrifice for others—especially when family is involved. Recently, a Reddit user shared their story about facing backlash for refusing to give up a first-class seat to their pregnant sister-in-law, sparking a heated debate on fairness and family expectations.
She wrote:
[edited]
A few weeks ago, my husband and I planned a vacation to Europe and booked first-class for our 10-hour flight due to my chronic back issues. We don’t fly often, but we had saved up for this trip, and flying economy for that long would have been miserable.
My brother and my six-months-pregnant SIL, who weren’t originally supposed to come, joined last minute. Cool, no problem—except they could only afford economy seats. Again, not my issue.
The day of the flight, my pregnant SIL whined about economy, and asked me to swap seats so she can “rest and stretch out” during the flight. I refused, explaining my back needs. She snapped, saying, “It’s basic human decency! You’re not even pregnant!” Then stormed off.
She continued:
[edited]
At this point, my husband stepped in and said, “If it’s uncomfortable, you should have booked a better seat. That’s not our problem.” We boarded while my brother and SIL glared at us, and they ignored us the entire trip.
The real shock came when, as soon as we landed, I received a text from my mom saying I was “selfish” for not giving up my seat and that I should have “prioritized family over comfort.” I told her if it was that important, she could reimburse me for my ticket—cue radio silence. Now my brother and SIL are still annoyed, and my mom is making passive-aggressive comments about how I “don’t care about family.”
Am I wrong for keeping the seat I paid for instead of giving it to my pregnant SIL?
Other Redditors filled the comment section with their perspectives on the matter, sharing remarks like:
- You’re not wrong! They booked their seats. They knew that she was pregnant and would be uncomfortable, so that is on them!
If they wanted to be more comfortable, they could’ve paid for it. It’s not your responsibility, you saved up and did it properly. © Secure_Highway_6917 / Reddit
- They booked last minute, knowing they couldn’t afford first class, and now they’re guilt-tripping you?! You have a medical condition, and those seats were for your comfort. It’s not your responsibility to accommodate their poor planning.
And your mom saying you don’t care about family? That’s total nonsense! They just wanted a free upgrade. Stand your ground, sis! You did nothing wrong. © Rainytonic / Reddit
- They would have tried to control the whole trip. OP and husband would’ve had to end outings when SIL got tired, only been allowed to go out with brother and SIL, only been allowed to eat where and what SIL wanted to, etc... In other words, the trash took itself out with that cold shoulder tactic. © Bice_thePrecious / Reddit
- So your brother and his wife invited themselves on your trip and then tried to guilt you into giving up the first-class tickets you saved and paid for at the last minute?
Nope, that’s not fair. If she was that uncomfortable, she could have stayed home, or they could have paid to upgrade her seat. But this wasn’t her trip to begin with, and it’s not your responsibility to accommodate them at your expense. © NerdySwampWitch40 / Reddit
- If it was a question about priorities, why didn’t your sister-in-law and brother prioritize her health and well-being while booking, like your husband did for you? Also, let me tell you how this would go.
Your sister-in-law would take your seat. Then she would “feel uncomfortable” sitting next to your husband, who would also be pressed into giving up his seat for your brother. And just like that, they would have gotten to fly first class while paying for only economy. And the same would have happened to your accommodation as well.
I would tell your mother to stop creating a problem in your marriage. Tell your mother that your husband prioritized the health of his wife and booked first-class seats because he knew your back would cause problems. She clearly didn’t raise your brother right because he didn’t do that for his own pregnant wife. Throw some guilt back at her. © Gracelandrocks / Reddit
- She’s 6 months pregnant. A choice she made. She also made the choice to be 6 months pregnant and travel a long distance. She also then made the choice, knowing she was pregnant and it being a long fight to book an economy seat.
It was fine for her when she booked it. She then got jealous of your first class seat and tried to guilt you, and then recruited your family to guilt you. You’re not in the wrong, but your entitled family is. © redditnor24 / Reddit
