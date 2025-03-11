I Refused to Give Up My First-Class Seat for My Pregnant SIL — That’s Not My Responsibility

She wrote:

[edited]

A few weeks ago, my husband and I planned a vacation to Europe and booked first-class for our 10-hour flight due to my chronic back issues. We don’t fly often, but we had saved up for this trip, and flying economy for that long would have been miserable.

My brother and my six-months-pregnant SIL, who weren’t originally supposed to come, joined last minute. Cool, no problem—except they could only afford economy seats. Again, not my issue.

The day of the flight, my pregnant SIL whined about economy, and asked me to swap seats so she can “rest and stretch out” during the flight. I refused, explaining my back needs. She snapped, saying, “It’s basic human decency! You’re not even pregnant!” Then stormed off.