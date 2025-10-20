I Refuse to Stop Using My Pool Just to Please My Neighbor — Our House, Our Rules

She said that she had never learnt to swim and after the incident, her mother doesn’t allow her to go near any pool. Before we could get into any details, her mom came out and saw her with her feet in the pool. She was furious.



She told her daughter to get into the house and turned her attention to us. But before she could start arguing, I said, “I’m a preschool swim instructor. I could teach your daughter everything she needs to know to be safe in and near pools.”



The mother went pale as a sheet and left. We haven’t seen or heard from her or her daughter since. I feel bad for the kid. She obviously likes water and wants to learn how to swim. But her mother’s fears are holding her back.

So Bright Side, what do I do now? Do I approach the mom again and share my credentials and success stories? Or do I just leave them alone?

Regards,

Kim J.