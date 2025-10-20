That is indeed a very traumatic thing to have happened. It's even a bit understandable that the mother is so afraid. What is not reasonable is her expecting you to stop living your life because of her trauma. Does she want everyone to stop driving their cars because she knows someone who has been in an accident? Oops, don't eat anything solid because you might choke! She's doing her daughter a disservice by preventing her from learning and experiences that children her age all have. She's also going to inspire a severe fear about pools and ponds etc..., the daughter will get older and start doing things that have a much higher chance of being harmful, especially if she has NO IDEA WHAT THESE ACTIVITIES ENTAIL. If you raise a child with complete denial of normal activities (think college kids getting so drunk that they die) because you gave them NO KNOWLEDGE about the effects of these things, then they WILL seek out ways to experience them. Your offer to teach her in a controlled and safe way is so much better than the girl seeking out a way to go swimming with no understanding of what she is doing. Parental fear has caused more harm than it ever prevents a bad outcome.
I Refuse to Stop Using My Pool Just to Please My Neighbor — Our House, Our Rules
Maintaining peace with your neighbors is a balancing act that revolves around mutual respect. If everyone is on the same page, it could lead to long-lasting friendships. If not, it can be a disaster. One of our readers learned a valuable lesson when her neighbor complained about her fun in the pool.
One of our readers, Kim, reached out.
Dear Bright Side,
Our new neighbors were nice at first. They came over, introduced themselves and their 9-year-old daughter, and even brought us some baked goods. But that quickly changed when we started using our pool again.
A few days ago, the mom came over and angrily told us, “Stop using your pool. You’re upsetting my daughter.” I was shocked by her request and after discussing it, my husband and I decided to ignore her. It was our house, and we could do whatever we wanted, after all.
But as we were swimming yesterday, I saw her daughter watching us from a distance. She started waving to get my attention. Then I saw that she was holding something. She pointed at the object and had a very sad look on her face, so I motioned for her to come over.
She happily did so and sat at the edge of the pool with her feet in the water. Then she told me something that broke my heart. Two years before they moved in next to us, they had a pool. Her little brother fell in, and unfortunately, he didn’t make it. She was holding a picture of him.
She said that she had never learnt to swim and after the incident, her mother doesn’t allow her to go near any pool. Before we could get into any details, her mom came out and saw her with her feet in the pool. She was furious.
She told her daughter to get into the house and turned her attention to us. But before she could start arguing, I said, “I’m a preschool swim instructor. I could teach your daughter everything she needs to know to be safe in and near pools.”
The mother went pale as a sheet and left. We haven’t seen or heard from her or her daughter since. I feel bad for the kid. She obviously likes water and wants to learn how to swim. But her mother’s fears are holding her back.
So Bright Side, what do I do now? Do I approach the mom again and share my credentials and success stories? Or do I just leave them alone?
Regards,
Kim J.
Thanks for reaching out to us, Kim. We understand how difficult this situation must be, especially since you don’t know where you stand right now. So we’ve put together a few tips that might be helpful.
Lead with empathy, not expertise.
Instead of approaching the mother with your qualifications right away, try opening the conversation from an emotional place. For example, you could say something like, “I can only imagine how scary that must have been for you. I’m so sorry for what your family went through.” People who’ve experienced trauma around water often respond better to compassion before logic. Once she feels understood, you might gently mention that your goal isn’t to push swimming. It’s to help her daughter feel safe around water again, at her own pace.
Offer a bridge, not a lesson.
Rather than offering formal lessons immediately, suggest small, low-pressure steps like letting the girl watch you teach another child or just sit by the pool while you demonstrate safety basics. You could even invite the mother to observe from a distance. This shifts the focus from “swimming lessons” to “healing and safety,” which may feel less threatening for her.
Respect her boundary, but stay open.
You did the right thing by showing kindness and offering help. Now, the best move may be to give her space. Trauma responses often soften over time, especially when people see consistent, gentle behavior from others. Keep being a friendly, calm neighbor. If the mother ever reaches out, even casually, you’ll have built the trust she needs to reconsider her fears.
Kim is in a difficult situation. She had the ability to help, but she can’t move forward without the mom’s knowledge or consent. But she isn’t the only one with neighbor struggles.
Another one of our readers reached out to talk about their neighbor. Read their story here: My Neighbor Wants My Wi-Fi for Her Party—I Caught Her Going Too Far.
Comments
Use your pool when you want as you want, the mother's issues and PTSD does not give her the right to tell you what you can and cannot do. That being sent do not invite the little girl over to play in the pool anymore now that you know that she's not allowed to.