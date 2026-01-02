My DIL Refuses to Let Me See My Grandkids Because I’m “Too Poor” for Gifts

Dear Bright Side,

I live off my pension and struggle to make ends meat most months. For the last few years, when it comes to special occasions, I make gifts for my 2 small grandkids and apologize to my son and DIL for not getting them anything.

In all this time it had never been a problem, but it seems like this year the dynamic shifted. Last week, my DIL called and told me that she would be hosting a massive family dinner, with both sides being invited. I was very excited about it because we hadn’t had a big celebration in ages.

But at the end of the call, she said, “If you’re even thinking about bringing crocheted gifts, don’t bother coming. My kids deserve more!” I was shocked. She had never spoken to me like that before. It wasn’t like I didn’t try my best, and they knew exactly what position I was in financially.

I understand that her parents are well-off and that they always spoil the kids, but I don’t think it’s fair to try to force me into the same boat. And I wasn’t planning on just letting this behavior slide. So I decided to do the best I could with what I had.