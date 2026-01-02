My DIL Refuses to Let Me See My Grandkids Because I’m “Too Poor” for Gifts
This is Lily’s story.
Dear Bright Side,
I live off my pension and struggle to make ends meat most months. For the last few years, when it comes to special occasions, I make gifts for my 2 small grandkids and apologize to my son and DIL for not getting them anything.
In all this time it had never been a problem, but it seems like this year the dynamic shifted. Last week, my DIL called and told me that she would be hosting a massive family dinner, with both sides being invited. I was very excited about it because we hadn’t had a big celebration in ages.
But at the end of the call, she said, “If you’re even thinking about bringing crocheted gifts, don’t bother coming. My kids deserve more!” I was shocked. She had never spoken to me like that before. It wasn’t like I didn’t try my best, and they knew exactly what position I was in financially.
I understand that her parents are well-off and that they always spoil the kids, but I don’t think it’s fair to try to force me into the same boat. And I wasn’t planning on just letting this behavior slide. So I decided to do the best I could with what I had.
A couple of months ago, I started making a crochet plushie for each of my grandkids. My grandson (4) was getting a whale, and my granddaughter (6) was getting a panda bear. They were nearly done; I just needed to get a few more materials for the finishing touches.
And I was going to finish them because my grandkids were expecting something meaningful from me. I also cut down on my food a bit so I could get my DIL and my son a store-bought gift each. The rest of the guests, who I didn’t know anyway, would have to settle with getting nothing.
If my DIL wanted to kick me out because of that, she would need to do it in front of the whole family. But I’m still a mother, and I wonder if I might be too harsh. So, Bright Side, what do you think? Should I stick to my plan or try to figure something else out?
Regards,
Lily A.
Some advice from our Editorial team.
You DIL is a b*tch. I agree let her throw you out in person and look like the villain she is. Your son needs to stick up for you.
Dear Lily,
Thank you for reaching out and sharing your story.
You shouldn’t change the heart of what you’re doing, but you should change who gets protected first, and that’s you.
Cutting down on food to buy store-bought gifts for adults who already know your financial reality crosses from generosity into self-harm, and it’s exactly the kind of quiet sacrifice that lets your DIL’s behavior go unchecked.
Your grandkids are young, emotionally attached to you, and already expecting the handmade gifts you’ve been working on for months. Those crocheted animals are not “less than”; they’re proof of love and time. Finish them with pride.
But do not starve yourself to perform respectability for people who disrespected you. If your DIL wants to make a scene over handmade gifts, let that discomfort belong to her, not you.
Show up with your plushies, hold your head high, and if she confronts you, calmly say, “This is what I can give without hurting myself. If that isn’t enough, that’s your choice, not my failure.”
That puts the moral weight exactly where it belongs and teaches your grandchildren, quietly but powerfully, that love isn’t measured in price tags.
Lily finds herself in a predicament, but this situation isn’t something that should define who she is as a person or as a grandmother. She isn’t the only one with in-law struggles, though.
