Lauren Sánchez's Shattered Glass Dress at the 2024 Met Gala Is Taking the Internet by Storm: ''Best Look of the Evening''

Lauren Sánchez, the 54-year-old fiancée of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, had all eyes on her during this year's Met Gala. While she walked the red carpet without her famous partner, Sánchez looked radiant nevertheless, and people couldn't stop gushing about her dress.

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

The former TV anchor stunned in a custom-made Oscar de la Renta gown. Crafted to mimic the appearance of shattered glass, the strapless gown flawlessly highlighted Lauren's admirable figure. Its voluminous skirt cascaded gracefully around her as she ascended the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum, making her entrance into the event truly captivating.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Although the top of the dress maintained a relatively simple aesthetic, showcasing a black bustier with a strapless sweetheart neckline, the skirt exuded intricate elegance. Adorned with floral patterns resembling a garden mosaic, it perfectly adhered to this year's dress code, The Garden of Time.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

DPRF/STAR MAX/IPx/Associated Press/East News

People online felt completely enamored by Lauren's look. One fan noted, "I love Lauren’s look here. I think it is my #1 favorite for her, and for the Met Gala." Another person honestly wrote, "She nailed it. Not a fan of hers, but she won me over with this dress. Best look of the evening."

