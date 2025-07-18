I Got Engaged—and That’s When My Best Friend Betrayed Me

One of my friends, let’s call her Kim (for privacy reasons), and I had been buddies for years. We met in college and stayed close through a lot of stuff, like breakups, job changes, family dramas, you name it. But over time, she became weird. Kim’s calls were no longer friendly check-ins. They became therapy sessions, with me literally being her glorified, unpaid therapist.

She always vented about her life and even called me at midnight. I mean, that’s too much, right? There were nights I’d be jolted awake by the sound of my phone ringing, only to listen to her rant about her boss, her ex, or her loneliness until 2 a.m. It was so draining, so I pulled back. I didn’t even realize it at first. I just started replying slower so I could have some time for myself. I mean, I didn’t cut her off entirely, but I needed to breathe.

