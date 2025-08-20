Why start a marriage out trying to make others believe you are someone you are not? Why give 'rich' people freebees? Us commoners have to work for a living to scrape by and live paycheck to paycheck. The bride is NOT offering free rides, she is expecting her BIL to offer free rides and is entirely different. Employees/ still need to get paid for their time driving people around.
I Refuse to Sacrifice My Husband’s Business for My Sister’s Wedding
Weddings can bring out the best, and the most unexpected, in people. One woman’s sister’s big day was around the corner when she made a jaw-dropping request: she wanted her husband’s transportation business to chauffeur her guests for free.
She explained the situation:
“My sister is getting married soon. I was at her place helping with some wedding prep when she suddenly says, ‘I want to announce free transportation for all my wedding guests, you know, to make it look classy.’
I was like, ‘Okay, that’s nice, but how are you pulling that off?’
She says, ‘Since your husband owns a transportation business and has a few cars, it’ll be easy for him to handle.’
I said, ‘Alright, he will be here soon to pick me up when he comes, you guys can talk and maybe bargain the price.’
She cuts me off and goes, ‘No, I don’t want to pay. I mean, I want him to offer it for free to my guests.’ I just looked at her.
Then she adds, ‘You can talk to him, he’ll accept. He listens to you.’
I then asked her, ‘Why then do you want to promise free services to people when you’re not the one providing them?’ She said, ‘I have rich friends I invited for the wedding, and you know what that means. I want to make it look so classic, you can talk to him about it.’
I told her straight out, ‘I’m not going to convince my husband to pause his business, offer up his cars, fuel, drivers, and time all for free just so you can look good in front of your rich friends.’
She said I’m not being supportive to her.”
People stood on her side:
- If she can’t afford the image she’s trying to sell, maybe it’s not the image she should be selling.
- The entitlement is eye watering in this case. I’m glad you stood up for your husband and his business. Where did she think the money to pay salaries would come from? Not to mention loss of income from all the vehicles being out of commission. © Klutzy-Contest-1640 / Reddit
- I would tell Bridezilla that NO is a complete sentence! © JustanOldBabyBoomer / Reddit
Others thought differently:
- Why don’t you try to compromise? She covers the costs, and your husband does it without a profit. © Sandy_*** / Reddit
- The subtle rage bait is the way OP is making the bride come off so entitled and shallow. Family should help family, so yeah, he should talk to her and do it as a gift as long as it’s not a hardship. If they are a close family, there would be no question. © PFG123456789 / Reddit
- I actually don’t think it’s that entitled, she’s just asking and wants that day to be special and nice. She never demanded that your husband pay for it, just that you might ask if it’s possible, which you refused. I can understand your point of view and I know it’s an unpopular opinion, but I hardly think someone’s entitled for asking if you could at least inquire. I might be wrong though who knows, I just like to play devil’s advocate. © Similar_Promotion_41 / Reddit
