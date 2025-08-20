I Refuse to Sacrifice My Husband’s Business for My Sister’s Wedding

“My sister is getting married soon. I was at her place helping with some wedding prep when she suddenly says, ‘I want to announce free transportation for all my wedding guests, you know, to make it look classy.’

I was like, ‘Okay, that’s nice, but how are you pulling that off?’

She says, ‘Since your husband owns a transportation business and has a few cars, it’ll be easy for him to handle.’

I said, ‘Alright, he will be here soon to pick me up when he comes, you guys can talk and maybe bargain the price.’

She cuts me off and goes, ‘No, I don’t want to pay. I mean, I want him to offer it for free to my guests.’ I just looked at her.

Then she adds, ‘You can talk to him, he’ll accept. He listens to you.’

I then asked her, ‘Why then do you want to promise free services to people when you’re not the one providing them?’ She said, ‘I have rich friends I invited for the wedding, and you know what that means. I want to make it look so classic, you can talk to him about it.’

I told her straight out, ‘I’m not going to convince my husband to pause his business, offer up his cars, fuel, drivers, and time all for free just so you can look good in front of your rich friends.’

She said I’m not being supportive to her.”