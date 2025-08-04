I’m Keeping My Pregnancy a Secret From My Sister Because of Her Past Behavior

I (28F) am over 3 months along, and I’m worried if I tell my sister (21F) that she’s going to try to get pregnant too... again.

Two years ago, I had my first pregnancy. I announced it to my family at dinner, and everyone was very happy and supportive of me. I’ve been with my BF (34M) for 5 years now, and it seemed like everything was falling into place for our midwest life.

But my sister is a narcissist, and saw how happy and excited everyone was for me and decided she wanted that for herself. She made it her mission to also get pregnant, while in college, with no job or place of her own.

She got pregnant within the next 2 months while at school and expected everyone to also be excited. Obviously, she got a different reaction and was really mad at everyone for not just accepting her irresponsible choice. She ended up dropping out.