My Husband and Stepchildren Tried to Take My Inheritance — I Turned the Tables

I’m 59, married to my second husband for almost 17 years. No biological kids — that was a choice I made early on and never regretted. My husband has two children from his first marriage (31 and 34). We’re cordial, but that’s about it. They never called me “stepmom,” and I never pushed it.

The person I have a close bond with is my nephew. He’s 26, my late brother’s son, and honestly, he’s been more of a child to me than anyone else. He checks in when he doesn’t need to, he helped me renovate after a flood last year, and he’s the one who always remembers small milestones.

So when I redid my will recently, I left most of my estate to him. My husband knows this, and he let it slip during a casual conversation. Suddenly, his kids turned into lawyers at a courtroom drama:

“So we mean nothing to you?”

“You’ve been in our lives forever — why would you cut us out?”

Nope. It’s simply gratitude toward the person who showed up. For the record, they’re not left out entirely. I set aside a fixed sum for each of them. But I’m not dividing everything evenly just to avoid hurt feelings.

My husband tried to “mediate,” but eventually admitted it bothered him. The next week, he changed his will so that everything he owns goes straight to his kids. That stung, I won’t lie. But it also made me more certain of my decision.

I went back to my lawyer and added one final condition: anything my nephew inherits from me is 100% shielded from claims or disputes by anyone else. If this turns into a fight, they’ll end up losing twice.