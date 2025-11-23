I Refused to Give Up My Holiday Leave to a Coworker With Kids—Just Because I’m Child-Free

Hi Bright Side,

I booked 2 weeks off for Christmas — officially approved since May. Last week, a coworker found a “dream holiday deal,” but her dates overlapped with mine. She turned to me and said, “Why take time off? You don’t have kids! Christmas is for families!” I declined her request as politely as I could.

The next morning, HR asked to see me. As I stepped inside, the lights went off. Then I froze, when suddenly, they lit one of those “holiday spirit” candles.

One of them clasped my hand warmly and said, “You understand how important Christmas is for parents, don’t you?” The other slid an envelope toward me. “A little token for your holiday spirit,” they said. Inside was a $100 gift card — a “gesture of appreciation” for giving up my Christmas leave.

When they noticed my hesitation, they pushed a printout across the table. The heading read: “Family-First Initiative.” Apparently, the company’s launching a new program where employees without dependents are “encouraged to support colleagues who contribute to the next generation.”

Now I’m torn: Do I give up my hard-earned holiday to keep the peace, or stand my ground and risk being branded “not a team player”... maybe even risk my career?

— Marta