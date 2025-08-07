I Refuse to Support My Aging Parents—Because I Don’t Owe Them Anything

"I’m 35, only child. My parents always expected me to "step up"—not because they were struggling, but because they just didn’t want to. From age 7, I was cooking dinner, doing laundry, and handling things most kids don’t even think about.

They called it “teaching responsibility.” I call it free labor.

Now they’re in a financial mess—zero savings, living on fumes—and I’m supposed to rescue them. They’ve made it clear they think I owe them.

I don’t.

They raised me with the expectation that I’d one day pay them back for doing the bare minimum. Now they’re panicking, and I’m the bad guy for saying no?

Sorry. I’m not their plan B.

That’s when my dad said, “We should’ve never gone through with the pregnancy—at least then we wouldn’t be this disappointed.”

I’ve carried enough. It’s their turn."