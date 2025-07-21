My MIL Said I’m a Failure Because I Refused to Be a “Traditional Wife”

So my husband comes from a “traditional” family. Mum’s a stay-at-home woman, and father is the sole provider. I come from the opposite — my mother pretty much forbade me from ever being financially dependent on a man and drilled that into me early on.

My husband worked hard to unlearn the values he saw replicated at home. He (often more than) pulled his weight at home, and was an engaged and present father and a genuine partner. The one thing that grinds my gears is how much weight he puts on the opinions of his family. I get that we all want our parents to be proud of us, but this is too much.