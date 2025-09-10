My Husband Skipped Our Baby’s Birth to Go to a Friend’s Wedding

Hi Bright Side,

My husband and I have been married for three years, and we were expecting our first baby in early August. The delivery date had already been scheduled, but an old college friend of ours happened to be getting married that same day.

Naturally, I assumed my husband would stay by my side in the hospital and miss the wedding. But he smirked and said, “It’s not like the baby is coming out of me. You’ll manage alone.”

He insisted that he wanted to enjoy the wedding, socialize, and dance and promised he’d come to the hospital as soon as the party was over.

I didn’t argue. I simply smiled and kept quiet.