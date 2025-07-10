I Said No to Babysitting My Nephews, Now I’m the Villain of the Family

That’s when I decided I’d had enough. I turned to my oldest nephew and said, “Wanna play a joke on your dad?” He grinned and nodded. The plan? I dropped them off on the front step, parked across the street, and waited without telling him. All they had to do was ring the doorbell.

Within minutes, my phone rang. It was Mark, yelling, “What’s wrong with you?! You left them outside? I was just getting dressed! You’re so selfish!” Oh, really?

I calmly replied, “We had a deal. You said 8 a.m. This is my only day off, and I had plans. I’m not your built-in babysitter.”

He doubled down with more yelling: “I was literally just about to get them!” Uh-huh. Classic.

That’s when I finally lost it. I said, “Maybe it’s time you stop pawning your kids off on everyone else and start showing up as a real parent. They’re your responsibility — not mine, and definitely not Dad’s!”