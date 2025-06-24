I Refused to Sacrifice My Happiness to Be a Free Babysitter

Hi, Bright Side,

I’ve been married to my wife, Emily, for nearly 4 years. She has a son, Max, from her previous marriage. Max lives with us most of the week, but from Friday to Sunday, he stays with his dad, Jason. Jason remarried, and Max doesn’t get along with Jason’s new wife. There’s constant tension, and the atmosphere at Jason’s place has become pretty toxic.

Recently, Jason asked Emily if they could adjust the schedule so Max wouldn’t have to spend as much time at his place over the weekends. Emily agreed without checking in with me first. That’s where things started to get complicated.

Emily attends a weekend job training program every Saturday from 8 AM to 4 PM. After agreeing to the schedule change, she asked if I could watch Max during that time. I told her I couldn’t. Every Saturday morning, I coach a local youth soccer team — it’s something I’ve been passionate about since my early twenties, and I’ve committed to it for years.

From the start of our relationship, I made it clear how important this is to me, and I can’t just quit or let the team down. I suggested we look into hiring someone to help with Max, but Emily didn’t want to spend the money when I was “available” for free.