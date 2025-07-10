I Gave the Inheritance to My Grandson, and My Family Spiraled Into Chaos

I’m a 66-year-old grandmother, and the past few months have been emotionally draining. A while ago, I decided to transfer ownership of my condo to my 19-year-old grandson. He’s lived with me since he was 6 years old, after his mother—my daughter—left the country to start a new life. She never looked back.

I’ve raised him on my own, and I wanted to secure his future, knowing how much he’s been through. I thought giving him the condo would be a way of showing him how much I believe in him and how proud I am of the person he’s become.

But things took an unexpected turn.

A few weeks ago, my daughter returned. She showed up at my doorstep pregnant with her husband as if no time had passed. I was shocked, but I let her in. She said she missed home-cooked meals and wanted to reconnect. I tried to be open. We talked. She asked about her son, and I told her how well he was doing. I thought I saw a flicker of emotion in her eyes—like maybe she cared. That gave me the courage to mention the condo and the transfer.

As soon as I did, her whole demeanor changed.