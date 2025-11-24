I Refuse to Leave Inheritance to a Family That Treats Me Like a Cash Cow

Dear Bright Side,

I’m Gloria, just turned 70, and I’ve been lucky enough to inherit well from my late husband. Even his parents had left me stuff, so I’m set. I’ve always tried to help my kids: both financially and otherwise.

But my older son and his wife have always been... a little much. Always asking for more, thinking I’d just cover it, while my younger son is much more normal.

Anyway, my birthday was quiet this year. My younger son came with his family and gave me a beautiful necklace—I was genuinely touched. Then my older son and DIL handed me an envelope. I smiled... until I opened it.

Inside were bills: their house renovation, my DIL’s makeup and hair lessons, a Jaguar, and even my grandson’s tuition. I asked if it was a joke. My older son looked me in the eye and said: