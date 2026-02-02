I Refuse to Give Up the Passenger Seat for My MIL—She Should Learn Her Place

Dear Bright Side,

My MIL and I never got along, but she lived a few states over and wasn’t overly involved, so it wasn’t as much of an issue. That was until the festive season rolled around and she insisted on visiting. I wasn’t a fan of the idea, but I couldn’t keep my husband from seeing his mother either.

So my MIL flew in for a Christmas celebration, and we went to pick her up at the airport. When she got to the car, she opened the passenger door where I sat, gave me a disgusted look, and demanded that I move so she could sit there.

I was 8 months pregnant, sitting in the passenger side of my car, and she had the nerve to say, “Move?” I couldn’t help but wonder if she was insane. So I refused and told her that she didn’t have any right to treat me like I was some second-class citizen.

Then she had the audacity to turn to my husband and snap, “Teach your wife some respect.” I was shocked and was preparing to defend myself. But then my husband got out and said, “My wife can’t respect anyone who doesn’t respect her first.”