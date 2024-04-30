My Best Friend Is in Love With My Husband and I Don’t Know What to Do

Best friends may be the real light of our life. They lend us a hand in the times of pain and trouble, may even help us solve our problems, and some even babysit our kids. But for our today’s heroine her best friend may soon turn into her worst foe, all because of the love triangle, where the woman, her friend and the woman’s husband are the main sides. The woman wrote a letter to our editorial and asked our readers for opinions and advice, here’s her story.

A woman told us her complicated story in a letter.

A woman, 26, who preferred to stay anonymous, wrote a letter to our editorial, and it was a big cry for help from her. She started her letter, saying, “My husband and I have been together since we both were teenagers. We got married only last year, and we now have a 6-month-old baby together. She is the light of our lives. My husband and I both came from broken homes, and we sincerely wish a better life for our daughter than we lived growing up.” The woman shared, “My best friend came to the picture of my life a few years later. We used to live in the same neighborhood and casually started to hang out. She lives with both her parents and siblings as she is studying to get her bachelor’s degree.” The woman explained further, “At first, my best friend didn’t like my husband. She said that he was clingy and that he tried to insert himself into our friendship. She was moderate to him because he was my love partner. For context, my husband has autism and PTSD, and it causes him to be a little socially awkward and miss certain social taboos. But I love him regardless of it all.”

The woman and her husband lived a very happy life together.

The woman goes on with her story, saying, “Over the last few years, we have been hanging out a lot more. My best friend comes over for a cup of coffee, we go to movies and visit many gags together. We all three used to have a good time, and my husband did try to make nights for just the two of us often, too.” The woman confessed, “Last year, my spouse and I found out we were expecting a baby together. I was working and fell ill because, at the time, I was working at a fast food place. I threw up and immediately went to the doctor. There I found out that I was nine and half weeks pregnant.

My life changed, and I had become more busy to get myself ready for motherhood. My best friend visited us less, and we couldn’t talk as much. My husband and I got married almost a month and half after discovering we were going to become parents.”

Things have drastically changed, all of a sudden, between the woman and her best friend.

The woman goes on with her story, saying, “This was the time when our situation changed. I am trying to get a degree, so I can become a paralegal and get to law school. I’m also a stay-at-home mom while doing college. I’ve been super busy during this time.

One day, my husband got a text message, and it was from my best friend. She asked if they could talk, as she was upset. He called me and said that we need to go get my best friend, as her father was picking a fight with her. I got upset as we were watching a movie together, and I had just gotten the baby down for bed.” The woman goes on, saying, “We went to her house, which was about twenty minutes away, and she stayed with us for a night. As I got our daughter back down to bed, the friend asked to cuddle with the two of us in our bed. I was hesitant. I have issues with claustrophobia due to a traumatic experience as a child.

My husband gave the go ahead. We settled in for the night. Friend’s dad apologized and she headed back home. Once she was gone, I confronted my husband. What he did was not only inappropriate, but was disrespectful to my boundaries.”

Things got even more unhealthy since then.

The woman wrote, “Ever since, when my friend has an issue with her dad, she calls my husband and vents. One day, while my in-laws were staying with us, my MIL overheard a conversation with my husband and friend. She was concerned and asked me if I was okay with it. I said that I was ok with it.” The woman continued, “It is important to note that my MIL was cheated on in the past by her ex, my husband’s father. We are also extremely close, and she sees me as a daughter. She hates cheaters with a passion, and my husband was using the same excuses his father did. She spoke to him, they got into a heated match and my husband apologized to me. He said he didn’t know that it was hurting me and causing issues in our marriage.” The woman shared her biggest concern, saying, “Lately, my best friend has been calling my husband three to eight times a day. She says it’s because she is bored and has no one else to talk to. I was furious, and my husband said that she was just lonely. That night, I slept in the living room.” The woman closed her letter, saying, “I’m starting to suspect that she is trying to monopolize my husband’s time. She calls him often, they talk, she complains about her life, etc. Almost like she is his girlfriend or something. I am starting to find this relationship troubling. It’s getting to the point that it is affecting my marriage. Where do I go from here? Any advice would be appreciated.”