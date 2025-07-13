Plainly says NO to them, call your own lawyer. And here's my suggestion, sell that studio to different person and move out without telling your new address. You really shouldn't tell your family about your studio or new address to begin with. I NEED TO SAY CALL POLICE 🚓 IF YOUR FAMILY TRIED TO DO HOSTILE TAKEOVER AT YOUR PROPERTY. NEVER GIVE YOUR STUDIO TO THEM !!!
My Sister Wants Me to Give Up My Apartment—Because I Don’t Have Kids
What if the people who were supposed to protect you were the ones who hurt you the most? For one reader, home wasn’t comfort, it was comparison, favoritism, and feeling invisible next to a “golden child” sibling. The scars ran deep. But a recent family incident ripped those wounds wide open, leaving her shaken, and suddenly fearing for something she never thought she’d have to protect: her own property.
We received a heartfelt letter from one of our readers, who chose to remain anonymous.
Hi, Bright Side readers.
I never imagined I’d be opening up to thousands of strangers about something so deeply personal. But I feel like I’ve hit a wall, I have no one left to talk to. The people who should’ve had my back were the first to betray me.
My sister Jessica is eight years older than me. Growing up, I always felt like the odd one out in my own family, the “lesser” daughter. My mom constantly compared us, and in her eyes, Jessica was the golden child.
She was prettier, smarter, more talented... At least that’s what I was told, again and again. She got the best of everything: attention, clothes, praise. And I was expected to understand, to accept, to step aside. I wore her hand-me-downs, smiled through second place, and kept using her old phones, because they still worked.
At 18, my parents kicked me out. While my 27-year-old sister stayed cozy at home.
When I turned 18, my parents showed me the door. No warning. No safety net. Just, “You’re an adult now.” Meanwhile, my 27-year-old sister was still living comfortably under their roof, no questions asked. She even got pocket money. Crazy, right?
I didn’t argue. I was already used to being overlooked. I’d been working since I was 16, saving every penny I could. I just wanted out.
So I moved out, worked even harder, and eventually earned a scholarship to a great college. I built my life piece by piece, alone. Over those eight years, my family barely checked in. Just the occasional birthday text. Not once did they ask if I was okay or proud of what I’d achieved.
Meanwhile, my sister got expelled, no job, nothing.
Meanwhile, Jessica was expelled from university because she spent all her time partying and bouncing from one relationship to another. She didn’t work. She didn’t try. And she stayed comfortably in our parents’ house while I fought for every inch of independence.
A few months ago, I finally bought a tiny studio apartment on the edge of the city. It wasn’t much, but it was mine. I was so proud. I told my parents, hoping for a little warmth.
My mom’s response? “Just a studio? That neighborhood’s not great...” Not a single kind word.
Then yesterday, everything broke.
My parents want me to give up the apartment I worked 8 years for, because my sister needs it more.
My mom called to say Jessica is pregnant and “needs her own place to live with her baby.” And because I don’t have a husband or a child, I should move out and give my apartment to Jessica. Her reasoning? “You can earn for another one. Jessica can’t, she has a baby coming.”
I was stunned. And then I snapped. Years of swallowed pain poured out. I yelled, “No way! Maybe Jessica can finally try doing something with her life if she’s so smart and talented!” Then I hung up.
A few hours later, my sister called me out of the blue. No hello, no small talk, just straight to the point.
She said, “It’s selfish to live alone in a huge flat when you don’t even have a family.”
But isn’t it just as selfish for a 35-year-old woman, who got pregnant by accident, to ask her younger sister to give up the apartment she worked day and night to afford?
That broke me because in all my difficult moments, when I worked two jobs, when I was sick and alone, when I had no one, not one of them was there for me.
The real shock came when I discovered an email from a lawyer.
But the worst part? This morning, I got an email from a lawyer hired by my own family. Attached was a list of documents they expect me to provide to transfer the property rights to Jessica.
I feel shocked. Violated. Heartbroken. I don’t even know how to protect myself.
I don’t know how to say “no” in a way that they’ll hear. I feel like I’m being punished for trying to live a life on my own terms.
If anyone out there has been through something like this... How did you protect your peace without losing your soul?
