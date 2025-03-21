14 People Who Made Disturbing Discoveries About Their Partner Years Into Their Relationship
The honeymoon phase of a relationship is always filled with laughter, passion, and the feeling that you know your partner better than anyone else. But what happens when that perfect picture starts to fade, and you realize that the person you’ve been building a life with has been hiding a shocking secret? For some, it’s an unsettling truth that doesn’t come to light until years into the relationship, completely flipping their world upside down.
1.
We'd been dating for a year. He introduced me to his friends and his sister. One evening he took me to a nice bar to tell me that I couldn't stay over that day because his fiancée was coming to see his new apartment.
2.
For years, my husband would make me feel ashamed about the number of people I had been with before we met. He often pointed out that my number was too high for such a short period of time. The thing is, he had only two partners before me. He would often bring up this fact to our new acquaintances and friends, turning it into a joke every time.
But after 10 years of marriage, he finally admitted that his number was actually much higher than mine. What stung the most wasn’t the revelation itself, but the fact that he had spent all those years making me feel guilty for something that, in the end, wasn’t as significant as he’d led me to believe.
I divorced him.
3.
I walked in on my then boyfriend sitting on the bed with his foot up to his mouth, biting off his long toenails. We were living together and had been dating for three years at this point. I didn’t want to mock him or anything, but how does someone decide that’s the right way to handle long toenails?!
4.
My husband is German. After 10 years, I secretly started learning the language to surprise him. He works online and has weekly calls with his manager. Today, I accidentally overheard him speaking in German, 'No, she has no clue... After a month with you finally."
Goosebumps immediately spread down my arms. I rushed into the room and asked who he was talking to. He looked confused, clearly thinking I didn’t understand what was going on. "Honey, it's just a regular work call. What's up?" he said, brushing it off like nothing was wrong.
I caused a scene because I saw something he wasn't telling me. It turns out that a couple of years ago, during one of his business trips to Germany, he accidentally bumped into a woman and ended up having an affair with her. What really shocked me, though, was the fact that he had the nerve to talk about it right in front of my face, as if I had no idea.
5.
I was feeding my newborn when the doorbell rang. I never answered it and just kept going. Then I heard voices, someone talking to my husband about a baby. Then, a woman stormed up the stairs, grabbed my baby, and said, "Sorry, I didn’t want to hurt my granddaughter. Just let me take a look at her."
I was in shock. I had never seen this woman before. When we met, my husband said that his mother had died when he was a teenager.
My husband later opened up to me about his childhood. He told me that his mother had abandoned him with his grandmother after the divorce. She chose to start a new life, remarried, and had more children, completely cutting him out—no birthday cards, no phone calls, nothing.
Then, 15 years later, she decided she wanted to reconnect, but only after learning about her granddaughter through her mother, my husband's grandmother.
6.
I don't think his youngest son is really his. The story behind how this child came to be is very suspicious. Between his vasectomy reversal, the fact that he caught the boy's mom cheating while they were trying for a baby, and how quickly she came back with the paternity results—it all feels off.
Now, 13 years later, when we talk about his youngest, he always brings up how similar they look. I just agree, but honestly, this kid looks nothing like him or his other two children. My boyfriend is 5'7", with blue eyes, black hair, and a lean build. The youngest is already over 6 feet tall, with brown eyes, brown hair, and is a bit chubby. His mom is very slim, with blue eyes and blonde hair. He wanted to get them all 23andMe kits for Christmas, but I talked him out of it. I think it would ruin Christmas for him if the results came back differently. © Cramit82 / Reddit
7.
He constantly accused me of cheating on him during the first half of our marriage. He was very jealous and insecure. Five years in he told me he cheated on me with a woman I actually knew.
© MillionBookReader / Reddit
8.
He was very anti-cheating. He cut off ties with friends who cheated on their girlfriends or wives. He went on rants about how he was just starting to like his cousin's husband until he cheated.
His mother cheated on his father, which caused a divorce when he was 5. He saw it as the thing that broke apart his family and swore to never cheat, forgive, or tolerate cheating.
What do you know, he cheats on me.
So much for all that talk. © honestgoing / Reddit
9.
He decided 6 years into the relationship that he wanted to have multiple partners. I don't mean he wanted to start swinging or he wanted an open relationship. He just wanted to have the same relationship he had with me, with a bunch of other women at the same time, and he wanted them to live with us. Completely out of the blue. © uncool4skool / Reddit
10.
He lied about his age. Not just 1 or 2 years but 9 years. © toromeyl / Reddit
11.
13 years, 2 kids and a whole life together. After years and years of me saying to her "something doesn't feel right, what's up, what's wrong" and always being told "nothing, it's me, depression, anxiety" etc.
Told me she didn't love me the other week, doesn't know if she ever did, brilliant. © Nixher / Reddit
12.
I’ve been in a relationship for 8 years and married for 3. Last year, I found out that my husband had been using dating sites and apps throughout our entire relationship.
I only discovered this because I was installing an antivirus and gave apps permission to run. His Skype was open, and it popped up when I checked the permissions. He had been using video calls, using a fake name and email, of course. I decided to check the email it was attached to through Microsoft, since it had been switched from his original email used to set up the laptop.
I found various logins and notifications from several sites, along with messages from people on those sites. It was pretty rough. © zigiboogieduke / Reddit
13.
Found out 15 years into my marriage that my wife has no canine teeth. She had them removed as a kid due to some issue with big teeth, small jaw.
No wonder it takes her so long to eat her dinner.
14.
I found out five years and two children into our relationship that he had lied about the death of his oldest daughter.
When we first started seriously dating, he told me and his entire family that his daughter, who had been placed for adoption through an open adoption, was killed in a car accident. He had an elaborate and convincing story about what had happened.
Five years into our relationship, he started talking to the girl’s mother and became extremely secretive about the entire situation. One night, he came out and showed me a picture of a child around 10 years old, and there was no mistaking that this was the child who had supposedly been killed in the accident years ago.
Of course, that was the beginning of the end for us. I ended up being the one to tell his family that the child was still alive, because he refused to tell them, saying it wasn’t their business. It’s been 10 years since this happened, and I still haven’t completely forgiven him for lying about that child. I’ve forgiven a lot of things, but telling everyone you know that your child is dead... Well, even after all these years, I still don’t have a word for what that is.
© --PhoenixRising-- / Reddit
