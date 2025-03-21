14 People Who Made Disturbing Discoveries About Their Partner Years Into Their Relationship

I found out five years and two children into our relationship that he had lied about the death of his oldest daughter.

When we first started seriously dating, he told me and his entire family that his daughter, who had been placed for adoption through an open adoption, was killed in a car accident. He had an elaborate and convincing story about what had happened.

Five years into our relationship, he started talking to the girl’s mother and became extremely secretive about the entire situation. One night, he came out and showed me a picture of a child around 10 years old, and there was no mistaking that this was the child who had supposedly been killed in the accident years ago.

Of course, that was the beginning of the end for us. I ended up being the one to tell his family that the child was still alive, because he refused to tell them, saying it wasn’t their business. It’s been 10 years since this happened, and I still haven’t completely forgiven him for lying about that child. I’ve forgiven a lot of things, but telling everyone you know that your child is dead... Well, even after all these years, I still don’t have a word for what that is.

