12 People Whose Confessions Can’t Even Be Shared With Their Own Family

Curiosities
20 hours ago

Telling the truth about someone’s personal life can be difficult even to the closest family and friends. Either because it’s too humiliating, shocking, or just so different from the image that was already formed about us. Sharing with strangers might help, though, as they can also offer their honest opinion without any previous knowledge or bias.

  • I went on a date with this sweet guy. We went to the movies, held hands, and we were cute together. Later, while we were laughing in his car, he suddenly got quiet and looked at me.
    Then he confessed that he had a security camera in... his yard to catch his neighbor, who keeps throwing garbage at his house. He asked if I thought he was doing the right thing or if it was kind of creepy.
    Honestly, I was so relieved! I thought he was about to confess something way more serious!
  • “Sometimes I wish my parents were divorced so that I could visit my mom without having to see my dad at the same time.” © foxmachine / Reddit
  • “When I was a cashier a guy was buying around 50 cans of wet cat food and just making friendly conversation, I asked how many cats he had. Big mistake. He has no cats, he eats it.” © Tickles_My_Pickles / Reddit
  • “I quit college 33 hours away from my degree and never graduated. It was Mechanical Engineering, and I hated every bit of it. I was only in it because my parents paid the bill and forced me.
    Now I do really well financially in IT. But I feel like this lie coming to light would tear my family apart.” © FrenchSilkPy / Reddit
  • “I found my parents’ wills and steamed them open to see which brother gets the most, and yes, the youngest (me) does.” © Echo_Actual2218 / Reddit
  • “I’m in debt because my business is struggling (clients are struggling too, so paying bills late), they think I’ve lost so much weight because I’m dieting when in reality it’s because I can’t afford food. Any money I get in, I buy food for my dog so he never goes hungry. He always has a full belly, and that’s the only thing that matters.” © DogsBeforeDudes- / Reddit
  • “I pawned my parents’ wedding rings (they were divorced already, and my mom kept them) to pay for college applications.” © AcidRefluxRaygun / Reddit
  • “I love my dogs more than I do some of my brothers and sisters.” © shivvinesswizened / Reddit
  • “I really wish my parents didn’t have any children, including me. They are not bad people, but just really bad parents.” © Givemefreetacos / Reddit
  • “I make a lot more money than they think I do. Worked in education for years and then went into consulting. I live beneath my means, rent a modest house, and have been able to build my savings. They all still assume I live on a similar salary, and I just let them think that.” © nomadic_suburbanite / Reddit
  • “If I’m being totally honest, I’ve probably skipped a few family gatherings just to binge-watch shows in peace. Like, you know when you just need me time? Yeah, I’ve used that as an excuse a couple of times. My family would lose it if they knew, but hey, sometimes you gotta recharge!” © Nuxanatur / Reddit
  • “I’m still living with my husband, even though they thought we split 7 years ago. We’re just roommates, as we’re too old to start again. We share all the bills. It’s easy this way.” © New_Ad9632 / Reddit

Really honest confessions, but if you’d like to know how children can see us, check out 11 Kids Whose Heartfelt Confessions Shook Their Parents’ Worlds.

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads