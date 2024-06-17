My Best Friend of 20 Years Came to Visit Me and Now I Regret My Whole Life

Our reader, a 37-year-old woman named Andrea, penned us a letter and shocked us with her story. The woman has a best friend of 20 years, named Sarah, and once she decided to visit Andrea for a week. What happened next was a deep and everlasting disappointment, bordering with a freezing shock for the poor woman. Andrea shared the details of her near-horror story with us and asked our readers for their opinions about what they'd do in such a terrific situation.

Andrea and Sarah have been best friends for many years.

Andrea, our devoted reader, wrote that she has never even imagined that she'd become a witness and a direct participant of the most appalling and trashy situation in her life. And she would have never imagined that this all would happen because of her best friend, a woman named Sarah, whom Andrea has known since childhood, and who has suddenly turned into a real monster after the women haven't seen each other for some time and then met again. Andrea opened her letter, saying, "My friend Sarah and I have been in the warmest and most confident relationship for over 20 years now. We've known each other since early childhood, but we became closer friends later in teenage years. There have been many different situations that we've been through together, and Sarah has always been the most sensible and the most supportive woman on earth for me." "Recently, I moved to another country because my husband got a work promotion and an extended contract that presupposed that we move out from our home country and live in the place that's the closest to my husband's company headquarters. It was relatively easy for me to move from the country I've been living my whole life in. I felt like this was the beginning of a new life for me, and I was all anticipation about it.

The only thing I regretted about this major change was that I wouldn't be able to see my friend Sarah as often as I used to. But when I told her the news, she comforted me, saying that she would come visit me as often as I'd like her to, and I relaxed. Who could've predicted that one of Sarah's visits would mark the end of our lifelong friendship and cause so many negative emotions between us..."

There was a red flag after Andrea moved to a new place, but the woman ignored it.

Andrea goes on with her story, saying, "Once I moved to our new house and my husband started his new career move, Sarah called me and asked me about how things were going. I shared with admiration and amusement that everything was like a fairy tale for us. I told her that I loved my new house, my husband's new office, and even the neighbors were the sweetest people." "At that very moment, I noticed that Sarah was not pleased by the fact that my life took such an amazing turn. I could feel that she was jealous, but I put these thoughts aside and thought this would vanish with time. If only I knew that ignoring Sarah's disappointment was such a huge and irreversible mistake!"

Sarah came to visit Andrea only after 2 years since she moved.

Andrea goes on with her story, saying, "I invited Sarah to visit us many, many times, but she refused. She found endless excuses for this, and I didn't insist that much, because I understood that she had her own things to do, and my own new life absorbed me, too. So, we started communicating less.

But one day, Sarah called me and said that she's going to visit me, finally. I was more than happy and instantly agreed. I put all my stuff aside and prepared to spend a week in Sarah's company. She was coming with her kids, so I bought some nice presents for them and made some other arrangements for them to feel comfortable and welcomed." Andrea goes on with her story, saying, "Sarah messaged me and asked if I could help her get a hotel room. Meaning, can I pay for it. I agreed and used some of my Hilton honor points and got them 3 nights at a very good hotel near our new home. They got kicked out the first night because they brought a big pit bull with them. And it wasn't very friendly. So Sarah asked if they could stay at our house and I agreed.

From then on, my life became a chain of trashy events. The next day, we went to my SIL's house for a small BBQ party. Everyone ate and went back outside to the covered patio in back. To my surprise, Sarah ate nearly all of the food in the couple of hours we were all in the back talking and playing games. When people started coming back in for more food, and it was all gone, all of us were in shock. Sarah ate too much." Andrea wrote, "This was only the beginning. The next day, Sarah and her kids woke up and left for some sightseeing. After they left, I came home and did a walk around and started cleaning up behind them. They left quite the mess. Random food wrappers and bottles on every surface type thing.

I went into the main hall bathroom to clean and restock it and the stench was overpowering. As I walked in, I saw something on the side of the bathtub next to the toilet. I froze in shock, it was poop. Lots and lots of poop. All over the side of the tub, the side of the toilet, on the wall, all over the tile. They didn't even make it into the bowl. Then they took my good towel off the rack and smeared it around in the poop, and then shoved it behind the toilet.

I was beyond appalled. Disgusted. Nauseated. Just all the bad things, I felt. I cleaned that up and steam cleaned the entire area with bleach. It still feels nasty to this day. I don't use that bathroom for anything now. I know who did it. The same person that ate enough food in one sitting to be able to produce such volume. I told Sarah that I love her, but she is not welcome back in my home."

This was not all, and there was even a bigger shock ahead.

Andrea wrote, "A couple of days later, I had to cancel all my bank cards and have them reissued because there was a strange $80 purchase at a restaurant during breakfast. It took me a minute to realize my info must have been stolen by Sarah. I confronted her, and she denied everything and claimed that I was the worst person ever to accuse her of such things." "I told her again that I love her dearly, but I can't have people around that would steal from me and destroy my property. I haven't talked to her since. Sarah wrote in her social network that she hates me. I don't know what to do next. Should I remain friends with this woman?"