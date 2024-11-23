“Looked Bald,” People Criticize Johnny Depp’s Daughter in Recent Appearance

Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, turned heads at the 2024 Governors Awards with her striking red-carpet look. The 25-year-old actress, known for her role in Nosferatu, dazzled in an archival Chanel gown from the fashion house’s Fall 2018 couture collection.

Hahn-Nebinger-Orban / ABACA / East News

The gown featured a pink floral appliqué at the bustline that added a bold pop of color to its elegant cream-and-black palette. While her ensemble drew applause for its sophistication, it was her hairstyle that sparked mixed reactions online.

Hahn-Khayat-Nebinger / ABACA / East News , VALERIE MACON / AFP / East News

Critics took aim at Lily-Rose’s slicked-back hairstyle, which some claimed was unflattering. A few online trolls didn’t hold back, with one remarking, “At some point, she looked bald,” while another suggested, “She should never wear her hair like that... Bangs are her best friend.” Despite the negative commentary, her fans were quick to come to her defense, praising her beauty and unique style.

Supporters of the actress couldn’t help but gush over how stunning she looked, with many commenting on her resemblance to her famous parents. “She’s gorgeous. Looks just like her mother,” one fan wrote, while another added, “She’s a perfect mixture of her parents—she really has her dad’s eyes and her mum’s bone structure.” As always, Lily-Rose proved she could take risks with her fashion choices and still capture the spotlight.

