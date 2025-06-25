My Husband Said My Son Can’t Come to His Daughter’s Wedding After the Truth Came Out

Dear Bright Side,

My stepdaughter is getting married soon. It’s supposed to be a happy time for our family, and I’ve been excited about helping with the planning, the dress, everything. But something’s been off lately. My son from a previous relationship has been acting distant—quiet, withdrawn, and clearly not himself.

I tried asking him what was wrong, but he kept brushing me off with vague answers. I thought maybe he was just feeling left out of all the wedding excitement, or going through something unrelated.

Then, one evening, my husband came into the room looking furious. He had just found my son in my stepdaughter’s room, and what he told me next shattered everything.

He said my son had admitted that he’s in love with my stepdaughter—and has been for a while. He never said anything because he didn’t want to cause trouble, but now that she’s getting married, he couldn’t keep it to himself anymore. He told her how he felt and begged her not to go through with the wedding.