35+ Best Breakup Quotes to Get You Through the Heartbreak
Coping with heartbreak is a challenging journey. It’s normal to feel overwhelmed and lost for a while. However, there are small steps you can take to ease the pain. Healing from a broken heart might involve comforting yourself with food, exploring new hobbies that bring you joy, practicing self-care routines, immersing yourself in entertainment like Netflix, embracing sad music, or simply allowing yourself to cry as much as you need.
Whichever method resonates with you, know that it’s okay to embrace it fully. Chances are, you’re navigating through a whirlwind of emotions as you adjust to a new reality. Whether you’re seeking a mantra to guide you through the healing process or simply searching for words of comfort, here are 35+ quotes to support you as you navigate through this difficult breakup.
Breakup quotes from movies to heal your heart.
- «’I guess in that moment I was choosing myself,’ she says. ’It’s not our journey anymore. It’s mine.’» — Someone Great
- «The thing about being single is, you should cherish it. Because, in a week, or a lifetime, of being alone, you may only get one moment. One moment, when you’re not tied up in a relationship with anyone. A parent, a pet, a sibling, a friend. One moment, when you stand on your own. Really, truly single. And then... It’s gone.» — How to Be Single
- «You can search the entire universe and never find a being more worthy of love than yourself.» — Isn’t It Romantic
- «People change, feelings change, but that doesn’t mean that the love once shared wasn’t true and real. It simply means that sometimes, when people grow, they grow apart.» — 500 Days of Summer
- «Never look backwards, only forward. It don’t do any good digging through mud. All you get is dirty. Best wash yourself clean and move on.» — Ginny & Georgia
- «Here’s one thing I can’t understand: people who are friends with their exes.» — Actors’ Love Affairs
- «It takes half the total time you went out with someone to get over them.» — Sex and the City
- «There is a good way to break up with someone, and it doesn’t include a Post-It!» — Sex and the City
- «You know what’s the worst thing about somebody breaking up with you? It’s when you remember how little you thought about the people you broke up with, and you realize that is how little they’re thinking of you. You know, you’d like to think you’re both in all this pain, but they’re just like „Hey, I’m glad you’re gone“.» — Before Sunrise
- «Mike, I learned it from you. You always told me this was the rule. Rule number one: Throw away your cards the moment you know they can’t win.» — Rounders
- «You don’t know what love is. You’ve gotten everything you have always wanted, and now you’re feeling sorry for yourself because there’s something you want, and you can’t have it. But you had it! I gave you love. But you asked me to leave, and I left.» — About Last Night
- «Newland. You couldn’t be happy if it meant being cruel. If we act any other way I’ll be making you act against what I love in you most. And I can’t go back to that way of thinking. Don’t you see? I can’t love you unless I give you up.» — The Age of Innocence
- «A relationship, I think, is like a shark. You know? It has to constantly move forward or it dies. And I think what we got on our hands is a dead shark.» — Annie Hall
- «I’ve got a job to do, too. Where I’m going, you can’t follow. What I’ve got to do, you can’t be any part of. Ilsa, I’m no good at being noble, but it doesn’t take much to see that the problems of three little people don’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world. Someday you’ll understand that.» — Casablanca
Powerful breakup quotes from books to let go and move on.
- «Isn’t it funny how the memories you cherish before a breakup can become your worst enemies afterwards? The thoughts you loved to think about, the memories you wanted to hold up to the light and view from every angle — it suddenly seems a lot safer to lock them in a box, far from the light of day and throw away the key. It’s not an act of bitterness. It’s an act if self-preservation. It’s not always a bad idea to stay behind the window and look out at life instead, is it?» — Allyson Braithwaite Condie, First Day
- «If you truly want to be respected by people you love, you must prove to them that you can survive without them.» — Michael Bassey Johnson, The Infinity Sign
- «To be rejected by someone doesn’t mean you should also reject yourself or that you should think of yourself as a lesser person. It doesn’t mean that nobody will ever love you anymore. Remember that only ONE person has rejected you at the moment, and it only hurt so much because to you, that person’s opinion symbolized the opinion of the whole world, of God.» — Jocelyn Soriano, Mend My Broken Heart
- «The most painful thing is losing yourself in the process of loving someone too much, and forgetting that you are special too.» — Ernest Hemingway, Men Without Women
- «It’s so hard to forget pain, but it’s even harder to remember sweetness. We have no scar to show for happiness. We learn so little from peace.» —Chuck Palahniuk, Diary
- «If pain must come, may it come quickly. Because I have a life to live, and I need to live it in the best way possible. If he has to make a choice, may he make it now. Then I will either wait for him or forget him.» — Paulo Coelho, By the River Piedra I Sat Down and Wept
- «Love blurs your vision; but after it recedes, you can see more clearly than ever. It’s like the tide going out, revealing whatever’s been thrown away and sunk: broken bottles, old gloves, rusting pop cans, nibbled fishbodies, bones. This is the kind of thing you see if you sit in the darkness with open eyes, not knowing the future. The ruin you’ve made.» — Margaret Atwood, Cat’s Eye
- «Life will break you. Nobody can protect you from that, and living alone won’t either, for solitude will also break you with its yearning. You have to love. You have to feel. It is the reason you are here on earth. You are here to risk your heart. You are here to be swallowed up. And when it happens that you are broken, or betrayed, or left, or hurt, or death brushes near, let yourself sit by an apple tree and listen to the apples falling all around you in heaps, wasting their sweetness. Tell yourself you tasted as many as you could.» — Louise Erdrich, The Painted Drum LP
- «Deep grief sometimes is almost like a specific location, a coordinate on a map of time. When you are standing in that forest of sorrow, you cannot imagine that you could ever find your way to a better place. But if someone can assure you that they themselves have stood in that same place, and now have moved on, sometimes this will bring hope.» — Elizabeth Gilbert, Eat, Pray, Love
Celebrity breakup quotes to help get you through the pain.
- «There are many stages of grief. It’s sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way—cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain. I’m a human being, having a human experience in front of the world. I wish it weren’t in front of the world. I try really hard to rise above it.» — Jennifer Aniston
- «Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option.» — Mark Twain
- «Once you had put the pieces back together, even though you may look intact, you were never quite the same as you’d been before the fall.» — Jodi Picoult
- «Love doesn’t die, it simply evolves. We grow up, we realize what we truly want. I’m excited for this new chapter in my love life — love is all around.» — Ariel Winter
- «When I was in love, I fell so hard. I was really, really, really in love. The way it made me feel was priceless. And in a blink of an eye, my whole life changed. Everything that I knew was different. I never thought I’d feel that pain in my life. I’m afraid of feeling that again.» — Rihanna
- «No, it doesn’t feel good. It doesn’t feel good in this moment, but in the future, it’s the thing that’s going to light you up so you can stay lit! When you look at the thing, the deeper the heartache, the more you needed to learn, and that’s actually the truth... Every heartache is there to teach you something about yourself.» — Oprah Winfrey
- «I think it’s great to have been wrong in love and been destroyed and heartbroken. I just think it makes what you imagined to be a life choice better. Everybody should date, if that’s what you’re interested in, and you should be wrong, and you should break some hearts and your heart should be broken, and you should lay in bed in your old days next to a telephone, looking at it, hoping it’s going to ring, and be disappointed that it never does.» — Sarah Jessica Parker
- «Life’s short... there’s so much to give, there are so many people in it, so much beauty in it. My mother tells me that a story has to move forward. You’re not supposed to read one chapter over and over again. You turn the chapter, and you go on to the next experience, whether it’s a film, the next person, the next city, or life.» — Priyanka Chopra
- «I was so scared of ever being alone, and I think, conquering that fear, this year, was actually bigger than any other transition that I had. I don’t ever want to have to need someone again where you feel like, without them, you can’t be yourself.» — Miley Cyrus
- «You’ve got to value yourself and know that you’re worth everything. And until you value yourself enough and love yourself enough to know that, you can’t really have a healthy relationship.» — Jennifer Lopez
- «When people get in your face and say, ’This will pass,’ you think, Are they crazy? I’m never gonna feel any better than I feel right this minute. And nothing’s ever gonna make sense again. And I still have moments where I’m like, nothing’s ever gonna make sense again. It takes a long time because your life sort of reconstitutes itself. And your purposes are different. And that’s hard, you know?» — Reese Witherspoon
- «I was crawling on the floor. I remember throwing up. Like, within the hour. I remember being on the floor. I have never felt anything quite like that. It was so visceral. It’s like someone has killed you and you have to live through it and watch it happen. It was awful.» — Emma Stone
- «Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all spin, and worrying what stuff will break when it lands.» — Amy Poehler
- «You can allow yourself 72 hours of wallowing time. Then you’ve got to get into the gym, stop eating the ice cream and move on.» — Jennifer Love Hewitt
- «What you need to know is, nobody can save you or heal you. Only you can do that for you.» — Jennifer Lopez
- «A heartbroken person is unlike any other person. Their time moves at a completely different pace than ours. It’s this mental, physical, emotional ache and feeling so conflicted. Nothing distracts you from it.
Then time passes, and the more you live your life and create new habits, you get used to not having a text message every morning saying, ’Hello, beautiful. Good morning. You get used to not calling someone at night to tell them how your day was.
You replace these old habits with new habits, like texting your friends in a group chat all day and planning fun dinner parties and going out on adventures with your girlfriends, and then all of a sudden one day you’re in London and you realize you’ve been in the same place as your ex for two weeks and you’re fine. And you hope he’s fine. The first thought that came to my mind was, I’m finally clean.» — Taylor Swift
